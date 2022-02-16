Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Mobile data and analytics platform App Annie has rebranded as Data.ai, as the company repositions itself as the “unified data standard” to capitalize on what it calls a “big enterprise market opportunity.”

App Annie is best known for its suite of mobile performance data products, giving developers, publishers, and advertisers key insights and benchmarks to drive revenue, engagement, and more. At a time when big data analytics has emerged as a key tool for businesses looking for a leg up on the competition, often powered by machine learning and AI, App Annie wants to better align itself with these burgeoning trends — and this all begins with its name.

“The name reflects our vision to drive comprehensive digital performance with products and partnerships,” Data.ai CEO Ted Krantz noted in an open letter. “Today we are the mobile standard which is the tip of the spear and where the market is going. However, we see a blue ocean opportunity to assemble a broader variety of digital datasets and activate artificial intelligence so that enterprises can compete at a higher level.”

Unifying datasets

As companies across the digital spectrum pursue growth through various digital transformation efforts, Krantz argues that the digital ecosystem is fragmented and requires too many IT and data science resources — this ultimately “distracts” businesses from their core objectives. And so Data.ai wants to help unify datasets that help companies extract insights such as customer acquisition cost, lifetime value, and return on investment (ROI).

“Our mission is to take complexity out of the equation by providing a unified view across all channels and illuminating opportunities with artificial intelligence,” Krantz explained.

With that in mind, Data.ai has has entered a data licensing agreement with web-tracking and analytics company Similarweb to create a “unified mobile and web market dataset.”

Similarweb will incorporate Data.ai’s mobile app and market data — such as monthly active users, installed base, and sessions — into an upcoming new product, which will enable companies to purchase web and mobile app market estimates from a single vendor.

“Partnerships will remain a priority for us as we deliver on additional datasets while we maintain focus on artificial intelligence to drive prescriptive recommendations across all digital channels,” Krantz added.