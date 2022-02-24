Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Veritas Technologies, known for more than two decades as a top-10 leader in physical enterprise storage and data protection, has morphed into the multicloud data management software business and continually evolves its offerings along the way.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company today announced the latest addition to its product and service lineup with the launch of new multicloud-based functionality that it claims improves its existing Autonomous Data Management platform. It’s all designed to simplify the way businesses manage data and automate protection from threats, including ransomware.

Veritas laid out its blueprint for cloud-based Autonomous Data Management, where its popular NetBackup service adds artificial intelligence (AI) and hyperautomation to self-provision, self-optimize and self-heal in multicloud environments, company evangelist Anthony Cusimano told VentureBeat.

“We’re building everything in cloud-scale to pay off what is an autonomous future for our customers,” Cusimano said. “The way to think about two years from now is that it’s all going to be completely automated from a NetBackup perspective. We’ll utilize AI to essentially figure out, manage and manipulate our own environments. This will do the routine jobs of the backup admin, the cloud architect, and maintain that for them, because we know they have more important things to do than to be checking in on their backup policies or building new policies when a new workload comes in.

“Instead, we will automate all of that ourselves. This also means that we’ll be able to auto-upgrade and auto-provision, and we’re able to auto-scale and shrink. So it’s a self-motivated as well as a customer-motivated transformation,” Cusimano said.

NetBackup also goes cloud-scale

Veritas also unveiled Veritas Cloud Scale Technology, a new generation of the NetBackup architecture, modernized to operate at web-scale. This will become available with the newest version of the company’s flagship NetBackup software, which also launched today.

Cusimano said that Veritas Cloud Scale Technology powering NetBackup will be the foundation for the strategy. This delivers a containerized, programmable and AI-powered microservices architecture that provides autonomous, unified data management services across any cloud, he said. The benefits are first realized through the launch of NetBackup 10, which uses the technology to deliver lowered total cost of ownership, increased efficiency and improved security in multi-cloud environments, Cusimano said.

“It’s easy for organizations to end up with a patchwork of piecemeal data protection solutions in the cloud, where individual workloads and applications have been deployed by new functional decision-makers and managed in silos,” Christophe Bertrand, practice director at ESG, said in a media advisory. “But over time, these add up, creating a continually growing cost and management burden that quickly becomes unsustainable at scale. In order to avoid this, enterprises need a long-term solution that can help to reduce the footprint of their cloud backup and automate its management.”