Irvine, California headquartered Alteryx, which offers an analytics automation platform, today announced a unified cloud solution for enterprises.

Officially dubbed Alteryx Analytics Cloud, the end-to-end offering brings together major company solutions – Alteryx Designer Cloud, Alteryx Machine Learning, Alteryx Auto Insights, and Trifacta Data Engineering Cloud – in a single package.

Need for Alteryx Analytics Cloud

With more and more organizations becoming data-driven and leveraging data warehouses and lakes in the cloud, the need to give employees simpler and easy access to cloud-enabled analytics solutions is expected to become a major prerequisite to staying competitive. However, there is still a long way to go to that end. A YouGov survey commissioned by Alteryx showed that just 12% of workers were able to drive business-changing outcomes through self-service analytics.

Alteryx Analytics Cloud tackles this exact challenge. The suite can be set up in the cloud in a matter of minutes, following which all enterprises teams have to do is sign in through a browser to gain access to insights critical to decision making. The solutions packaged inside also leverage low-code/no-code capabilities to make sure data users could easily extract insights required to tackle the toughest business problems.

For instance, Designer Cloud helps business users prepare, blend and output data in a highly visual way. Similarly, cloud-native machine learning and auto insight tools also help with decision-making. The former gives business users an automated modeling solution to build, validate, iterate and explore models with a visually guided user experience, while the latter uses AI to find stories, anomalies and insights hidden deep in data and provides clear summaries and explanations for the same. On whole, the company believes that this product will help democratize data analytics within an enterprise and ensure every employee gets access to insights critical to decision making.

“Gone are the days when only select teams could have access to analytics,” Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at Alteryx, said. “As we accelerate the next phase of our cloud growth, our new innovations will bring analytics to all so every business can empower every employee – from data engineers and IT to data analysts and scientists to line of business users – to make data-informed decisions using analytics automation.”

Competition

In the space of machine learning and analytics, Alteryx goes against multiple players including Tableau, Qlik, and Rapidminer. In 2021, the company was named as “challenger” in Gartner’s magic quadrant for data science and machine learning and given credit for supporting multiple personas, a proven go-to-market strategy, and delivering excellent customer service and support.

According to Allied Market Research, the global business analytics software market is expected to witness 11.2% growth, surging from $61.10 billion in 2020 to $177.00 billion by 2030.