Pryon, the artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming knowledge bases into high-value interactive experiences, announced today that it has been named by KMWorld on its list of “100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management.” This elite annual list highlights vendors whose innovations help organizations turn information into business value for customers, employees and partners.

As employee and customer experience continue to represent critical points of value for organizations, many have turned to chatbots and intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) to automate support conversations. However, these systems require highly skilled resources to manually program anticipated questions, and variations of those questions, into the chatbot or IVA; these interactive methodologies have hit limits in accuracy, effectiveness, and scalability.

Pryon’s no-code platform connects directly to existing knowledge bases and supercharges chatbots by transforming static content into interactive answers for customers and employees. This allows companies to leverage their investments in current chatbots and content, reducing requests sent to human agents by 50 percent or more.

Tom Hogan, Group Publisher of KMWorld, said, “While digital transformation was well underway more than two years ago, the trend accelerated rapidly when the pandemic hit. It’s true that the tumultuous business climate continues unabated, but smart, knowledge-driven organizations have been successfully seizing products and services that help them identify new opportunities, improve customer service, modernize operations, thwart fraudulent activity, make the right information available to staff members who need it, and, when possible, enhance decision making with real-time information. Against that reality, KMWorld presents the KMWorld 100 for 2022, a list of inventive knowledge management companies whose offerings are targeted at helping organizations expand their use of information and knowledge and accelerate their growth.”

More answers with triple the accuracy

Accessible via Pryon’s desktop and mobile interface or to any chatbot or web application using APIs, Pryon delivers a natural language experience that allows users to ask questions via text or voice and receive hyper-accurate answers from unstructured content housed within thousands of documents. Pryon users have reported up to three times more accuracy in answers delivered compared to existing solutions.

Pryon CEO Igor Jablokov said, “The field of AI requires both its innovators and its consumers to be limitless in their thinking – and nowhere in business is this more obvious than in the mission to deliver world-class customer and employee experience. Companies are being required to elevate their support experiences, while streamlining practices and being mindful of costs. Automation is key, but it has to be done well – accuracy is everything.”

Chris Mahl, Pryon President and CRO, added, “Organizations struggle to reduce their time-to-answer and increase the accuracy and capacity of their contact centers and help desks – while at the same time trying to increase satisfaction scores and productivity. They realize that the answers are already within their knowledge bases and content and they’re actively looking for how they can apply AI automation to deliver more effective interactions. Pyron’s knowledge bot is going to change the game for the support industry by enabling the truly intelligent enterprise and bringing millions of dollars of value to customers and employees.”

About Pryon

Pryon is an AI company that is helping organizations generate new levels of business value from their knowledge assets. Connecting into existing systems of record, Pryon’s platform rapidly fuses complex, unstructured enterprise content into a single interactive experience for customers and users who are in need of fast, accurate answers. The technology augments conversational AI applications such as chatbots and AI assistants to improve productivity and reduce support costs. Driven by the vision to change the way the world interacts with knowledge, Igor Jablokov founded Pryon after his previous venture was acquired by Amazon to become the basis of the Alexa platform. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

