The report is based on a proprietary talent graph of 5M+ software engineers in North America and machine learning algorithms for a deep understanding of talent profiles.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Celential.ai offers an AI-powered Virtual Recruiter solution to connect talent with opportunities at scale. Today they released the 2022 Gender Diversity in Software Engineering Report. This report reveals the current percentage of female software engineers in the U.S. and their lack of representation in leadership roles. It also highlights organizations shattering glass ceilings and addresses the gaps in gender equality by the biggest names in tech. Companies can use the quantitative resources from this report to aid the creation of more informed diversity programs and hiring initiatives.

“We are experiencing one of the greatest talent shortages in the tech industry in our lifetime. Yet, women still remain vastly underrepresented, especially in the software engineering field,” said Ilias Beshimov, Co-founder and VP of Product at Celential.ai, who led the report development. “We create this report to shine a light on where organizations can reduce gender bias in talent acquisition and management to develop a more inclusive and innovative workforce.”

Key findings from the report include:

Only 21% of all software engineers in the U.S are women , while they account for 36% of all STEM graduates and 51% of the population.

, while they account for 36% of all STEM graduates and 51% of the population. Women occupy only 15% of senior leadership roles in software engineering. This is a 35% decrease from individual contributor positions.

in software engineering. This is a 35% decrease from individual contributor positions. Only a few tech companies have a consistent representation of female software engineers across various seniority levels.

of female software engineers across various seniority levels. The loss of female representation from individual contributors to leadership roles is significant among big tech companies.

from individual contributors to leadership roles is significant among big tech companies. On average, women reach leadership levels one year faster than their male counterparts.

The report is built on Celential.ai’s proprietary talent graph of 5M+ software engineers in North America, which integrates thousands of signals from social networks, personal projects, and technical communities. Augmented by purpose-built machine learning algorithms, the talent graph develops a comprehensive understanding of each individual’s background and career trajectory, revealing exclusive workforce insights for specific regions and verticals.

Celential.ai will continue to publish market reports for various talent segments to empower business executives, functional leaders, and talent professionals to create targeted recruitment strategies.

To learn more about the state of gender diversity in software engineering, download the full report. You can also view Celential.ai’s talent market report library for additional workforce statistics and trends.

