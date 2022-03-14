Purchase Makes Way for Launch of 360ecosystems™ – The Culmination of 360insights’ Multi-Year Vision to Bring Together the Best Channel Engagement and Business Optimization Companies and Technologies

360insights announced today that it has acquired Webinfinity, the ecosystem management platform, after purchasing a minority stake in the company earlier in 2021. The move marks the fulfillment of 360insights’ long-term, strategic plan to deliver the most powerful tools and most talented people in the Channel Incentives Management landscape.

Webinfinity’s engagement automation solution and portal technology will be fully integrated and rebranded as 360ecosystems. From day one, 360ecosystems will enable brands to better manage, influence and engage their complex channel ecosystems with an intelligent application that enables partner-to-partner collaboration, the secure exchange of data between partners, and tracking of each ecosystem participant’s contribution to a deal.

“Ecosystems have, on average, 10 times more partners than transactional channel programs and require the core elements, such as recruitment, onboarding, incentives, enablement, co-selling, co-marketing, and management, to scale comparatively,” wrote Jay McBain, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research. “Ecosystem leaders are not given 10 times the resources, so channel process automation (CPA) has percolated to the top of the list.” (“What I see Coming For The Channel: 2021”, Jay McBain, Forrester)

As a no-code solution with exceptional UX/UI, 360ecosystems’ personalized portal experiences will create a single pane of glass experience for users to truly automate engagement at a huge scale, including the following channel ecosystem tech-stack components over time:

360 Incentive Automation: Consumer rebates, channel incentives (SPIFs), volume rebates, MDF/CO-OP, sales allowances, points programs, loyalty and more

Consumer rebates, channel incentives (SPIFs), volume rebates, MDF/CO-OP, sales allowances, points programs, loyalty and more 360 Channel Automation: Pricing (CPQ), payments, and channel data management (CDM) including the 360 analytics and data engine

Pricing (CPQ), payments, and channel data management (CDM) including the 360 analytics and data engine 360 Managed Services: Program management, claim processing, risk & compliance, and contact center support

Program management, claim processing, risk & compliance, and contact center support 360 Channel Marketing: Spark Your Channel’s video and content personalization and Channel Maven campaigns, event management, print & distribution

Spark Your Channel’s video and content personalization and Channel Maven campaigns, event management, print & distribution Third-Party Integrations: Through its extensibility framework and strategic alliances delivering integrations with CRM, PRM, TCMA, scorecarding, lead management, and more

“This is a pinnacle moment for 360insights. After an extensive journey of strategic acquisitions, product development and overall growth, we never lost sight of our goal to be the leading channel engagement and business optimization company globally,” said Jason Atkins, founder & CEO of 360insights. “With the full integration of Webinfinity’s leading engagement automation engine with 360’s Channel Success Platform, we’re redefining channel engagement and incentives automation through comprehensive ecosystem orchestration.”

360insights understands that today’s customers dictate how they want to engage with a brand. Choice combined with access is key, which is why 360insights is offering partners and customers the flexibility to utilize the 360ecosystems platform as either a stand-alone or fully integrated solution.

“We are truly excited to be a part of the 360insights team and are fully aligned on the vision that an enterprise’s biggest growth opportunity is through maximizing its entire ecosystem,” said James Hodgkinson of Webinfinity. “The complete integration of our two companies’ technology and people will create the industry’s first end-to-end engagement automation solution, combining next-gen personalized experience with the automated incentives that drive revenue-generating user behavior.”

James Hodgkinson, the founder and CEO of Webinfinity, will lead 360ecosystems operations, while Tom Burke, Webinfinity’s former president and COO, will become SVP of Corporate Development.

Along with adding Webinfinity to its channel arsenal, 360insights recently announced the acquisition of Channel Maven and Spark Your Channel – enhancing the company’s channel marketing and demand generation capabilities. Spark Your Channel will now sit inside of 360ecosystems to enable content and video customization. All three acquisitions come as 360insights is experiencing explosive growth. The company is now the largest pure-play Channel Incentive Management (CIM) platform provider globally.

360insights is the leading channel engagement and business optimization company, that enables brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to fully orchestrate their complex partner networks, while also delivering a powerful Incentive Automation solution for consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/Co-Op, sales allowances and points programs. Combining incentive management and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves more than 300+ enterprise organizations globally, across multiple industries, helping them boost their indirect business. Learn more at 360insights.com.

