MongoDB and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced an extensive six-year agreement that expands on their existing partnership. The announcement comes as the duo looks to help joint customers migrate their workloads from legacy and on-premises infrastructure to the cloud.

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is best known for its NoSQL database, which companies use to store and retrieve data across their applications. In addition to the source-available database program that companies can self-host, MongoDB launched a database-as-a-service product called Atlas back in 2016, which is basically a fully managed service available on all the major public clouds. And it’s Atlas that’s taking center stage in the company’s latest announcement with AWS.

Going deep on Atlas

While Atlas is already a first-class citizen in the AWS console, the latest agreement will see the two companies collaborate more holistically on sales and marketing efforts, developer initiatives such as training, and deeper product integrations. Ultimately, it’s all about streamlining the “migration of on-premises workloads to MongoDB Atlas on AWS.”

At a top level, the tie-up is all about incentivizing companies toward Atlas in the cloud, which will benefit both MongoDB and Amazon’s bottom line. And a big part of this will involve tighter integrations with core AWS services.

Indeed, MongoDB will set about integrating Atlas into the likes of AWS Outpost and AWS Glue, which are pivotal for companies looking to move from on-premises data centers to the cloud or a hybrid setup. Elsewhere, MongoDB and AWS will also work toward extending support for MongoDB Atlas to Amazon’s ARM-based Graviton servers, which promise lower costs for workloads running on Amazon’s EC2.

But integrations are really only a part of other features.

“We’ll be offering joint customer incentive programs to make it even easier for customers to run proofs of concept, and migrate from expensive legacy data infrastructure to MongoDB Atlas running on AWS,” noted Matt Asay, MongoDB’s VP partner marketing, in a blog post. “We’ll also be more closely collaborating to reach and educate customers through joint developer relations initiatives, programs to reach new customers, and more.”

With cloud infrastructure spending going through the roof, businesses across the spectrum are clearly looking for ways to lower their costs and improve their resiliency by scaling their infrastructure to meet fluctuating demand — and the easiest way to do that is by moving to the cloud.

It’s worth noting that MongoDB has been working on closer tie-ups with other cloud providers too — just last year, MongoDB and Google doubled down on their partnership, making it easier for joint customers to deploy Atlas on the Google Cloud Platform.