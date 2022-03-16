Did you miss a session at the Data Summit? Watch On-Demand Here.

Seattle-headquartered Amperity, a provider of customer data platform (CDP) for leading brands, today announced the launch of Profile Accelerator, a dedicated solution to help enterprises get access to more complete and easier-to-use customer datasets.

Marketing clouds have become the go-to solution for companies looking to optimize their customer relationships and marketing campaigns. The demand for platforms such as those from Salesforce and Oracle has grown significantly. However, even with these tools, organizations can often face the need to optimize upstream decision-making around understanding who the customer is and what they want.

“In a typical marketing cloud implementation, there are a handful of activities. Cleansing/QA’ing and shaping the data -> resolving identities -> formatting the data for the marketing cloud -> moving the data into the marketing cloud,” Barry Padgett, CEO of Amperity, told Venturebeat. “Marketing clouds help a little with that last step but they don’t really have (rapid and accurate) solutions for the first three. Those activities alone can take years, even if a company has already invested time in MDM (master data management) or is consolidating its data and cleaning it up.”

Amperity’s Profile Accelerator

The Profile Accelerator solves this challenge by creating a unified customer profile. The solution ingests data from all enterprise sources, without requiring ETL, and deploys an AI-driven identity resolution and data schema technology to create a single, unified customer profile. This gives the company just what it needs (key customer attributes) to know about the customer almost instantly.

Once created, this customer profile is integrated into the marketing cloud solution used by the company, enabling it to make the most of its existing investment and drive better revenues and customer experiences.

“Amperity Profile Accelerator is the fastest method of ingesting, cleansing, shaping, resolving and hydrating data across siloed and diverse data sources into a marketing cloud,” Padgett said. “We welcome all of the raw, messy data and using our patented AI approach and convert all of your data into a schema that works for your marketing cloud.”

The solution comes nearly a year after Amperity’s series D that valued the company at over $1 billion.

Initial offering

Amperity plans to make Profile Accelerator for leading marketing clouds to ensure customers leveraging the solution do get the option to switch to other marketing solutions (if required the future). To start off, the company has launched an offering for Adobe. It provides all the above-mentioned capabilities with a pre-configured database conforming to Adobe standards and ready-to-use customer profile integration, coupled with the flexibility to leverage Amperity’s hundreds of other technology integrations.

“You can get there the long way – investing in the long process of ETL writing, data cleansing, QA’ing and building your own approach to identity resolution – or you can get there a much faster way. At the end of the long way, you’ll have a marketing cloud. At the end of the Amperity Profile Accelerator approach, you’ll have a flexible data asset that is endlessly useful and doesn’t lock you into one single marketing solution,” Padgett added. He also noted that the company plans to launch a similar package for Salesforce in Q2.

In the broader customer data platform (CDP) space, Amperity goes against players such as Segment, Bloomreach, SalesManago, Tealium, Zeotap. According to research from Markets and Markets, the market for such platforms will grow from $3.5 billion in 2021 to $15.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 34.6%.