Polaris Wireless, a market leader of high accuracy software-based wireless location solutions, today announced it has signed License Agreements with two cellular device manufacturers for the integration of the company’s FCC-compliant E911 Z-axis location solution. Nationwide U.S. wireless carriers must begin locating emergency callers within 3 meters vertically (floor level accuracy) by April 3, 2022, a level of accuracy the company’s technology has been independently demonstrated to achieve. The Polaris Wireless Z-axis solution has been integrated into multiple devices and is currently undergoing acceptance testing for planned deliveries to a U.S. Tier 1 carrier beginning in the second quarter of 2022.

“With our commitment to public safety and saving lives, we are very excited to reach the stage of commercial integration of our Z-axis product,” said Manlio Allegra, CEO and Founder of Polaris Wireless. “This milestone of achieving commercial readiness and availability comes after years of investment in development and testing.”

Polaris Wireless FCC-compliant location solutions have been deployed by U.S. wireless carriers consistently since 2003, initially providing highly accurate XY location of emergency callers and now adding floor level Z-axis location. The vertical component is critical in today’s environment when most 911 calls are placed by mobile phones and where location indoors and in high rise buildings is particularly challenging. Polaris Wireless is focused on innovation and has been issued 124 patents for location technology with 15 patents specifically related to vertical and barometric-based vertical location.

“The two license agreements will help save lives in the U.S. Polaris Wireless is already a leader in software-based XY location, and now we have established ourselves as a leader in Z-axis location for a complete 3D location portfolio,” continued Allegra. “Our Z-axis solution is scalable with minimal costs and complexity and will extend well beyond the geographical areas defined by the FCC for E911. We are a global company today and are well on our way to deliver accurate 3D location worldwide.”

