We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - August 3. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Learn more about Transform 2022

San Francisco-based Rattle, a company that offers a revenue orchestration platform to help enterprise reps to lead more productive and predictable sales cycles, today announced it has raised $26 million in a series A round of funding.

Even after years of development, UI and usability issues continue to affect CRM users around the world. Most platforms offer a cluttered experience, which either results in reps wasting a lot of time figuring out what to do or not using the tool as expected. There’s also a major communication gap that keeps managers from staying on top of what is happening in real-time.

“We all use highly intuitive applications in our personal lives (think Instagram, Lyft, Spotify) but our work applications – Salesforce, Workday, JIRA, SAP & others – leave a lot to be desired in terms of usability and UI,” Sahil Aggarwal, the CEO of Rattle, told VentureBeat.

Rattle integration

Rattle solves these challenges by making modern communication channels the new interface of CRMs. This means enterprises using the company’s platform can make any custom object or field that exists within its Salesforce, Jira, Hubspot or any other major CRM instance accessible inside Slack or Microsoft Teams.

“It eliminates the painful data entry process of enterprise go-to-market systems and simplifies work by not only making data accessible but also proactively bringing important data to users in the places they work most in (Slack & MS Teams),” Aggarwal said.

“A user usually can get set up with our platform within minutes using our one-click integrations and no-code platform. Organizations don’t have to go through change management as there is no new system to learn and can start seeing ROI within the same day,” he added.

According to the company, reps using this solution can save 4 hours per week. For instance, a rep can be notified about an upcoming client meeting, with complete information from Salesforce on the context/stage of the call, deal size and other elements. As the call takes place, they can log important details on Slack, saving the trouble of going to third-party apps/services. And, once it ends, they can use the notes to update the deal information – size, closing date, or any other parameter – in Salesforce via Slack.

Managers, on the other side, get notified about all major changes in real-time, which means they can not only keep a tab on things but also push for better outcomes.

Rattle already claims to have roped in more than 100 customers, including Miro, ClickUp, Rippling, Front and Clearbit, with 4,000+ daily active users. The revenue of the company has grown tenfold over the past year.

Plan ahead

With this round, which was led by Insight Partners, the company will focus on growing its go-to-market and engineering teams and expanding the platform ecosystem by building more integrations. Currently, it supports or plans to support Salesforce, Marketo, Zendesk, Jira, Hubspot, Salesloft, Gainsight and Outreach.

In the integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) space, Rattle goes against the likes of Zapier, Workato and Tray. However, the CEO says they stand out as the only purpose-built offering for connecting messaging apps with enterprise software.

“Other iPaaS platforms are generic connectors between any two applications. This means that not only is the Rattle integration far more comprehensive and solves all use cases, it is also far easier to build and maintain for the end-user,” he said.

Globally, the iPaaS market is expected to balloon from $2.5 billion in 2020 to $23.78 billion by 2028.