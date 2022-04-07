-Looking to promote new value creation through cooperation with innovative startups-

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP)(TOKYO:7912) will partner with Allegis Capital (Allegis) of Palo Alto, CA., USA to promote value creation through innovative startups and provide capital through an investment fund.

Our participation in the investment fund will deepen cooperation with innovative startups in the United States to resolve social issues at the same time as accelerating the creation of value that responds to consumer expectations. In particular, we will promote the creation of new businesses with such startups, in fields such as Fintech that enhances the value of financial services through information and communication technology (ICT) , ICT-driven data analysis and cyber security, along with products and services that reduce the global environmental burden, and high function raw materials.

In addition to combining proprietary strengths in printing and information (P&I) targeting the realization of a sustainable and better society, DNP is also looking to strengthen cooperation with partners both in Japan and overseas.

Allegis Capital Outline

Allegis is a leading venture capital (VC) firm with a track record of more than 20 years since its establishment in 1996, and is positioned as Top VC with more than USD 2 bln of total assets under management over its entire platform. Allegis has a track record in establishing more than 10 funds, mainly in the fields of general technology, cyber security and data science.

DNP will participate in future funds targeting startup companies.

Main investment areas: US companies in the following businesses, FinTech, information security, Enterprise, the environment and materials.

