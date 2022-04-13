We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

San Francisco-based Zipy.ai has raised $2.8 million in seed funding to accelerate software debugging for enterprises worldwide.

Today, software development cycles have skyrocketed. Companies are pushing updates occasionally to improve the experience of their customers. But, on some days, these updates also break the product, affecting not just the experience of end-users but also bleeding plenty of money for the organization.

In response, support, product and development teams rush to figure out what went wrong on the customers’ end and why — a task that involves stitching data across multiple tools and logs and often takes up hours. Plus, if the customer does not notice or report the bug, the issue may go undetected in the code and affect others.

Zipy.ai brings customer observability

Founded in 2020 by Vaishalini Paliwal, Zipy.ai solves this challenge by providing enterprises with a unified platform to react to customer issues just as they take place.

When something breaks in a workflow, the solution captures the data points and notifies the concerned team on Slack. Then, when a team member interacts with the notification, they are directed to Zipy dashboard which showcases everything associated with the bug, starting from what exactly the customer did to the problem they faced and the exact line of code failure. Using this interface, developer and product teams can easily replay the user session, trace down the problem, and work on a fix, without wasting time on scouring through the data or waiting for the customer to file the bug report first.

“Most of us have lived this pain point for a very long time as software engineers. We are very excited about scaling and building on the larger vision of bringing intelligent customer observability to help software teams solve code issues smartly, quickly and proactively. Behind Zipy is a very passionate product and engineering team who has experienced this problem first hand,” Paliwal said.

The company launched the product less than a month ago and has already roped in over 100 customers. Zipy.ai was also ranked number one on ProductHunt.

Growing need for debugging and observability

Owing to rapid digitization and the need to stay ahead of the competition, companies have become bullish on frequent release cycles. This has spurred demand for tools tackling various aspects of the app development ecosystem. Recently, software reliability platform Last9, which handles software reliability, raised $11 million in series A funding and Turkey-based Altogic, which automates backend development for apps, secured $1 million. Other players in the space include Firebase, Amplify, LogicMonitor and AppDynamics.

As the demand grows, Paliwal plans to scale Zipy.ai, taking the product’s intelligent customer observability capabilities to more enterprise software teams. The company will deploy the latest round, which was led by Blume Ventures and operator-led venture capital firm Together Fund, to strengthen the platform’s technology and make bug solving more proactive, intelligent and tech stack agnostic.