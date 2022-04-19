We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here.

Microsoft has announced that its Azure Managed Grafana service is now available in preview, some five months after first revealing plans for the offering in direct partnership with Grafana Labs.

Grafana, for the uninitiated, is an open-source platform that helps enables some of the world’s biggest companies to unify, query, and visualize disparate telemetry data in a single dashboard. Grafana Labs, the open-source project’s core maintainer and developer, offers several enterprise and “hosted” cloud services, support and features on top of Grafana.

Up until now, Microsoft Azure customers wishing to deploy Grafana would generally use the open-source product, which is a resource-intensive endeavor given that companies were responsible for managing everything themselves. While there was also Grafana Labs’ own fully-managed cloud service available via the Azure Marketplace, the new Azure Managed Grafana service includes native integrations with Microsoft’s various cloud services, such as Azure Monitor, and ships with prebuilt dashboards for Azure services.

Today’s launch follows Amazon’s Managed Service for AWS, which hit general availability last September after nine months in preview. Judging by that launch timeline, we can perhaps expect the native Azure incarnation to officially launch by early 2023.