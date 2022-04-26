We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

As organizations continue to migrate their workloads and shift to hybrid or remote work, cloud computing is growing at a rapid rate. Last week at the AWS Summit, according to Swami Sivasubramanian, the vice president of data, analytics and machine learning (ML) services at AWS, analysts project that between 5-15% of IT spend has moved to the cloud — suggesting that organizations will continue to migrate even more of their workloads to the cloud in the future.

The enterprise ecosystem is experiencing a disruption that’s largely a result of more cloud-native applications coming to the scene. More companies are embracing a mix of both corporate devices and bring-your-own-device strategies.

But it also means organizations today have far more devices to manage than before. When organizations are unable to effectively manage all their work-related devices and processes, it results in operational complexity, increases cost and even impacts security adversely. For example, with the hybrid model taking over the workplace, endpoint security is becoming a key concern for IT leaders, according to a report by Teradaci, which highlights the challenges of managing tech devices in corporate environments.

However, according to Nadav Avni, CMO at Radix Technologies, organizations can stay ahead of these challenges by using device management solutions that consolidate all devices, work processes and stakeholders in a single management platform. Radix, an Israel-based company, enables organizations to manage devices — such as laptops, smartphones, interactive flat panels and more — across their networks with its proprietary VISO engine — a GDPR– and CCPA-compliant cloud-based device management platform that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Radix specializes in Android-based solutions for enterprise and education verticals. According to Avni, Radix’s VISO engine allows users to increase administrative effectiveness, eliminate operational complexity, reduce customer churn and improve customer experience and satisfaction.

The company enables enterprise decision makers to create digital transformation initiatives and ensure that all connected devices are managed centrally. The company is also keen on using its classroom management capabilities to change the future of corporate training with AI.

How Radix’s platform tackles device management challenges

Radix’s platform is built on six major pillars that enable companies to start small and scale fast, according to Avni. The platform offers application management, which provides insights into things like application updates, notifications and others. There is also device management, which helps manage configuration settings. In addition, the third pillar of remote support allows organizations to aid users in real time and to also have control of work alongside them.

The AI capabilities of the platform — like analytics and telemetrics — as well as its over-the-air (OTA) updates that keep devices healthy and patched are the fourth and fifth pillars respectively. The last pillar on which the Radix platform rests is what the company refers to as “common functionality,” which includes dashboards, workflows, automations, API access, among others.

While Avni noted that device management is broad, he said Radix focuses on endpoint devices like laptops, smartphones and tablets. The company also focuses on devices like smart TVs, smart speakers, VR devices, interactive flat panels and more. Avni said digital transformation and connected devices are the backbone of every organization.

“Large fleets require central management,” he explained, adding that the VISO engine is the heart of Radix Technologies’ device management platform which helps organizations to be more agile, saves time and money and provides smarter and more focused management.

The VISO engine enables Radix to provide a bird’s-eye view of an entire device fleet, ensuring administrators can improve device performance and make insight-driven decisions. With VISO, organizations can also better manage devices from both within and without an organization’s network — simplifying cumbersome operations and maintenance work on all devices.

Some key features of the VISO engine include:

Centrally manages apps, OS settings and updates of all devices

Simplifies batch tasks and simultaneous workflows

Creates geo-fences and device location perimeters

Locks, tracks and wipes lost or stolen devices

Broadcast alerts and notices to all or selected devices

Enables project managers to make insight-driven decisions based on elaborate usage reports.

Changing the future of corporate training

While Avni explained that Radix can support several environments, including municipality, university, school and others, he noted Radix’s most popular use cases are: Android TV, single-purpose, interactive flat panels, VR devices, mobile device management (MDM) for education and classroom device management.

Radix uses AI capabilities for its classroom management solution, where its prebuilt algorithm detects and analyzes students’ facial expressions, allowing educators to proactively respond and resolve problems rapidly.

Avni noted that Radix provides the tools to correctly manage hybrid learning environments combining in-class studies and remote learning.

“Radix’s device management solutions support digital transformation initiatives in the education sector and allow education centers to manage interactive classes, keep student devices healthy, patched and tuned to their mission and digital wellbeing,” he said.

With Radix, trainers or teachers can see every student’s screen and camera, as well as do everything related to collaboration, all in one place. Avni said this is particularly a feature that the company’s customers love because, unlike traditional video conference platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet, Radix gives the course facilitators more robust and accurate insights that enable them to manage classes effectively.

“Radix allows the educator not to coordinate between different platforms, but have everything in one place. With our platform, they can be more focused on teaching and provide a better learning experience of students. The AI-enabled face expression detection allows teachers to see how students feel, helping them to know who requires assistance by indicating students’ responses to lessons, tasks and more,” he said.

Avni said large organizations like Accenture have started using Radix for corporate training because of its capability to aid collaboration between the teacher and the student, adding that more organizations will integrate this into their operations in the future.

The enterprise mobility management market

Avni estimates Radix has over 100 competitors in many different vertical markets, including major ones like Airwatch, the Atlanta-based provider of enterprise mobility management (EMM) software and MobilIron. But Radix’s ability to provide EMM and MDM for different OS settings in an all-in-one platform sets it apart from others, according to Avni.

Compared to other players in the industry, Avni said Radix is unique because it caters to all major operating systems, including Android, Windows, iOS and Linux. According to Avni, Radix meets the needs of large OEM vendors like Lenovo, Sharp and others.

He also said, unlike others, Radix has built a wide distribution network that includes business-to-business (B2B) channels for working with OEMs/vendor partners and business-to-consumer (B2C) channels like system integration firms and value added resellers. With claims about onboarding 20,000 schools worldwide, including some major global institutions like Cornell University, Avni said Radix is a true leader in the EMM, MDM and classroom management space.

The company currently has a headcount of 50, with half of the team focused on R&D. It has been self-financed by its owners since its inception in 1992 and received its first external VC investment at the end of 2020. Radix was founded by Dov Shoham, Iddo Shoham and Michael Shoham.