Seattle-based Edge Delta, a company that provides a platform for data observability at the edge, today announced it has raised $63 million in a series B round of funding.

Almost every enterprise devops, SRE team is tasked with analyzing streams of data – logs, metrics, events, traces, etc. – to keep tabs on anomalies that could hit mission-critical systems. The process typically required pushing all the data to the cloud, but the modern data ecosystem, with more distributed and containerized sources like Kubernetes (K8s), Lambda, ECS and EC2, makes the task difficult. Teams have to deal with an exponential volume of data, which results in productivity bottlenecks and high costs of analysis.

Edge Delta brings analysis close to source

To solve this, Edge Delta offers a platform that automatically analyzes logs, metrics, traces and event data as it is created at the source.

Deployed as a software agent as close to a data source as possible (like in the compute environment), the solution leverages federated machine learning and distributed stream processing to process and provide 100% visibility into datasets. This enables teams to route their datasets to appropriate destinations – such as cloud storage or monitoring platforms – and helps to reduce observability costs.

“In parallel, Edge Delta also surfaces insights and anomalies from the data analysis and gives DevOps and SRE teams the full context of every issue that may come up in the data. With this, teams can spot more issues than is possible with traditional observability platforms and resolve them in minutes versus hours or days,” Ozan Unlu, CEO and cofounder of Edge Delta, told Venturebeat.

Observability pipelines such as Cribl Stream or Vector also help with system data routing, but Unlu emphasized that these solutions do not perform data analysis at source to accelerate anomaly detection and resolution. In a nutshell, the solution first alerts about what’s going wrong and provides insights and then routes all the data associated with the problem wherever required.

“We give customers a deeper level of visibility into their data source and offer intelligence (such as automated anomaly detection) that is missing from observability pipelines,” the CEO said.

With this round of funding, which was led by Quiet Capital, Edge Delta will focus on accelerating its recruitment and marketing efforts as well as driving R&D initiatives ahead. However, the CEO did not share details of the product roadmap or the post-money valuation of the company.

Other investors who participated in the latest round were BAM Elevate, Earlybird Digital East, Geodesic Capital, Kin Ventures, ServiceNow, Cisco, Menlo Ventures, MaC Venture Capital and Amity Ventures. It takes the total capital raised by Edge Delta to $81 million.