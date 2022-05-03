We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Every organization with a devops framework is expected to have a DevSecOps mindset for sustainability’s sake. While devops has established itself as an effective software development methodology, DevSecOps comes in with a better strategy to ensure security throughout the software application development and operations lifecycle.

Software development teams used to perform security checks only after the development process. This strategy can result in a high number of faults and vulnerable security apps. According to research, roughly half of organizations knowingly release risky code due to deadline constraints. When security is not integrated into every phase of the development process, it resulted in bottlenecks that slowed down both new application rollouts and old program updates.

DevSecOps teams may address these concerns early on by using automated testing, before any flaws become greater problems. This enhances the end-user experience while also increasing the overall success of a development pipeline. From testing for potential security exploits to designing business-driven security services, a DevSecOps framework that uses tools specifically designed to ensure security is built into applications from the beginning rather than being bolted on haphazardly afterwards.

DevSecOps’ growing importance

DevSecOps practices can help enterprises improve security, compliance and development discipline without losing code quality. According to a survey, 96% of respondents agreed that automating security and compliance operations, which is a major DevSecOps principle, would improve their organization.

Data security has always been crucial for dev teams to be vigilent about, but recently it has grown to be even more vital. As a result, DevSecOps acceptance is increasing, though it’s still gaining traction as a best practice for developing safe, high-quality code. According to GitLab’s 2021 Global DevSecOps Survey, 36% of respondents develop software using DevSecOps, up from 27% in 2020.

Over the projection period, the global DevSecOps market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 32.2%, with revenue rising from $2.55 billion in 2020 to a projected $23.42 billion by 2028. As the need for improved security vulnerability patching grows, the market is expanding.

Other top players in the DevSecOps market include AutoRabit, CA Technologies, MicroFocus, IBM, Synopsys, Microsoft, Google, Threat Modeler, Dome9, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, Qualys, Chef Software, Contrast Security, Entersoft.

AutoRabit to expand its DevSecOps Platform

DevSecOps platform providers AutoRabit intends to expand and strengthen its security platform. This, it plans to achieve with its newly secured $26 million in series B investment from its existing investor, Full In Partners.

AutoRabit is a Salesforce DevSecOps platform provider for regulated industries and will channel the funding to the real security and development challenges faced by regulated companies using Salesforce. The funding comes at a time of increased demand for DevSecOps solutions, given the surge in cybersecurity threat and recommendations from the White House to harden infrastructure and tighten security policies.

In 2019, Salesforce experienced a data breach due to a malware infiltration on its network. The breach put a significant chunk of consumer data at risk, including credit card information and personal identifiers. The hackers grabbed data from tens of thousands of users across the United States and sold it on the dark web to criminals. Law enforcement was the first entity to discover the breach nearly three months after the attack started.

Affirming that cybersecurity is now more important than ever, Maurizio de Franciscis, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Success at Full In said, “AutoRabit’s DevSecOps platform is enabling Salesforce development teams in regulated industries to ship digital products safely and rapidly.”

It’s critical to realize that DevSecOps isn’t a yes or no choice. DevSecOps is a journey that must be refined, upgraded and reviewed regularly. Each iteration of DevSecOps is unique because the requirements of each development project differ.

Meredith Bell, CEO of AutoRabit said, “as AutoRabit continues to grow, this investment will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers through an enhanced set of DevSecOps tools that will complement our existing suite of technologies.”



Organizations must place security as a key priority, so consumers can continue to trust the apps they use. After all, consumers will only use the app if they are trust that their personal information is safe.