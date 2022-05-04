We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, mobile device management (MDM) provider Mosyle announced the general availability of the Apple Unified Platform, a solution that combines MDM, endpoint security, entity management, and application management into a single solution for deploying and managing Apple devices.

Mosyle also announced that it had raised $196 million as part of a series B funding round.

For enterprises, Mosyle’s product offers an automated solution for protecting and managing Apple devices through a centralized platform, rather than using a patchwork of device management solutions.

Mitigating the security challenges of Apple devices

The release comes as the adoption of Apple devices has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with research highlighting that Mac laptop use across the enterprise climbed 63% in 2021, and 53% of IT decision makers saying requests for Apple devices increased over the two years prior.

“Apple adoption in the enterprise and education markets is rapidly growing. However, customers are trying to manage and protect their Apple devices with generic solutions from Windows-focused providers that have adapted their offerings to support Apple devices after the fact. And this is causing challenges.” said Mosyle CEO Alcyr Araujo.

Mosyle aims to address this with a unified platform that focuses on securing Apple devices and endpoints

“Customers today rely on several solutions running on the same endpoint and experience zero integration between them. This makes it extremely painful to manage and is inefficient in terms of automation,” Araujo said.

Araujo says that by having Apple endpoint needs addressed through one platform, customers can automate workflows that were previously impossible, such as automatically isolating or wiping a device infected by malware without any manual action.

A dive into the mobile device management market

Mosyle is part of the MDM market, which researchers expect will grow from a valuation of $5.5 billion in 2021 to $20.4 billion by 2026 as security teams attempt to implement security controls on devices that sit beyond the perimeter defenses of the network.

One of Mosyle’s biggest competitors in the market is Jamf, an Apple device management provider that enables users to automate Apple device lifecycle management with account provisioning, identity management, zero-touch deployment, compliance monitoring and threat hunting.

The solution is used by over 60,000 businesses and raised $468 million in its initial public offering two years ago.

Another competitor is cloud-based Apple MDM provider, Addigy, which offers automated device enrollment, remote monitoring and remediation capabilities.

Mosyle’s native integration for Apple devices is helping to differentiate it from competitors.

“Mosyle’s customers have access to extremely high-quality Apple-specialized solutions with native integration and automation for all their Apple needs at a price point that is lower than any individual module if bought isolated,” Araujo said.