San Francisco-based Databricks, a company that combines the capabilities of a data warehouse and data lake in a single “lakehouse” architecture, today deepened its integration with Amazon Web Services with a new pay-as-you-go offering on the AWS Marketplace.

The solution, as the company explains, gives enterprises a quick way to discover, launch and build a Databricks lakehouse from their AWS Marketplace account. It ensures seamless integration of existing AWS configuration and security with Databricks’ data lakehouse paradigm.

“AWS shares our obsession with delivering value and impact for our customers. Together, we are making it even easier for organizations to build a lakehouse platform on AWS, enabling them to realize new value from their data while collaborating across the entire data and AI workflow,” Andy Kofoid, president of global field operations at Databricks, said.

While AWS has long been associated with Databricks (in fact, it was the company’s first cloud partner), the move marks a major development because deploying Databricks on AWS traditionally required a lot of hands-on setup and configuration, which took valuable enterprise time and resources.

With the new pay-as-you-go experience, on the other hand, organizations can deploy and administer the Databricks lakehouse with just a few clicks within the AWS console, using their existing credentials and account settings. They can start with a 14-day trial of the lakehouse and consolidate their Databricks usage with their AWS billing, paying only for the resources used.

“The ability to implement a lakehouse using Databricks on AWS with no friction through AWS Marketplace was critical for us. Early in development, the flexibility to launch our lakehouse from within our AWS account and with our AWS credentials enabled us to quickly deploy Databricks throughout our organization,” Nate Kupp, senior director of engineering at Instacart, said.

Competition

The move marks the latest step from Databricks to strengthen its position in the race to become the one-stop-shop for all things enterprise data.

Other major players vying for the top spot here are Snowflake and Dremio. The former, in particular, has been pushing its data cloud offering with vertical-specific products and partnerships. Just recently, it partnered with Amazon Web Services to bring Amazon.com sales channel data directly into customers’ Snowflake data warehouse instances. Meanwhile, Dremio has launched the free edition of its data lakehouse offering to lure enterprises. The company also raised $160 million in January, doubling its valuation to $2 billion.