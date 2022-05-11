We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

New York-based Mparticle, a company that offers a platform for end-to-end customer data management, today announced a new toolkit to help brands better optimize their customer journeys across channels.

Officially dubbed Journeys, the offering allows enterprises to gather data from across the customer lifecycle and combine journey analysis, testing and orchestration into a single automated workflow.

Currently, enterprise marketing teams struggle to deliver differentiated customer experiences because they fail to gather data from all their sources. Information from tools, teams and siloed systems often remains out of hand as there is little data exchange between teams responsible for customer lifecycle milestones, such as first-time conversion or churn. Imagine CRM system data to manage micro-journeys such as email outreach not being tracked as part of the customer experience.

Improving the customer journey

The Journeys tool gathers the data from these disparate sources and provides actionable insights about the journey performance of customers, making it easier for teams to collaborate and make the required optimizations.

The toolkit has three key components: Journey Builder, Journey Integrations and Journey Analytics.

Journey Builder, available starting today, allows enterprise marketers to design multi-stage customer journeys using a drag-and-drop interface. It employs cross-channel event or user data to define key milestones and associated actions.

Journey Integrations and Analytics, meanwhile, look at the additional tasks. The former enables marketers to send customer lists to Mparticle’s partners to deliver the last-mile experience and personalized messages for milestones while the latter helps with creating visualizations, dashboards and reports showing end-to-end Journey engagement metrics as well as funnel analysis — among other things.

This way, the entire package enables users to develop automated workflows between discovery, hypothesis creation, experience delivery, and further optimization. Brands can use Journey Analytics to discover optimal paths to conversion for new prospects and customers. Using the insights, marketers can create detailed workflows designed to maximize the acquisition and conversion of new customers. Journey Integrations can enable marketers to reach customers across any channel – email, mobile, social, etc. – with customized messages.

Currently, Journey Builder is available to select Mparticle customers, while Journey Integrations and Analytics would be available in the coming months. The company also plans to invest in AI-driven resources and other add-ons to help enterprises further optimize their customers’ experience, leading to ideal journey paths.

According to Markets and Markets, the customer journey analytics market alone can grow from $8.3 billion in 2020 to $25.1 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 20.3% during the period.