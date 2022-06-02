Sony announced during today’s State of Play that Insomniac’s Spider-Man game is coming to PC. It is releasing on August 12.

This includes Spider-Man Remastered on that date and then Spider-Man: Miles Morales this fall. The games have combined sold over 33 million.

This is the latest PlayStation Studios title to make the jump from console exclusivity to PC. Spider-Man first debuted for PlayStation 4 back in 2018.

Coming to PC will help the open-world game find an even bigger audience.