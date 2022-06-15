We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Lumigo, a company simplifying application monitoring and debugging for enterprise developers, has announced the expansion of its core platform with support for containers and Kubernetes. The move will allow developers to perform end-to-end observability across the entire spectrum of cloud services driving modern applications.

Today, enterprises develop cloud applications with microservice architectures such as serverless and containers. Under this arrangement, the core services of the application are fully managed by cloud providers or third parties, enabling IT to focus on the main task: Development.

While the approach brings efficiency into the development process, it also creates the challenge of monitoring as, under microservice architecture, every single user request usually spans different services. This means teams working to debug issues have to go through various logs or metrics and correlate the executions to understand the full path of a request and why it failed. It’s a process that can take a lot of time, money and effort.

Lumigo’s distributed tracing

To help enterprises take full advantage of microservice architecture while working around this problem, Lumigo developed a cloud-native observability solution driven by automated distributed tracing algorithms.

The solution stitches together different components of an application in one complete view and tracks every step of every request as it moves through its path. This connects all the dots and helps developers understand how the different parts of their application interact with and impact each other, ultimately enabling them to catch and resolve issues early.

Expansion

So far, Lumigo’s platform has largely focused on serverless application environments, which are the most distributed. To take things further and truly connect today’s highly distributed systems, the company is extending its platform with support for Kubernetes and containers.

“With this new release, Lumigo is expanding the surface of the compute layers it supports, to ECS [elastic container service], Fargate and Kubernetes,” said Erez Berkner, CEO and cofounder of Lumigo. “Applications that use containers, serverless, or a combination of both, can benefit from Lumigo’s automated distributed tracing, which really excels when the connection is across asynchronous managed services (i.e., EventBridge, DynamoDB, Step functions, or S3).”

He added that the update is more like a natural extension of Lumigo, one that will ensure that the platform can deliver observability for any modern cloud application, regardless of the architecture or the computing service used.

“With Lumigo, enterprises can significantly reduce the time it takes to repair applications and get back to business as usual while ensuring end-users feel no impact, engineering efforts are focused on improvements that benefit customers, and applications are deployed into production with confidence,” Berkner said.

Other companies operating in the same space are Epsagon and Splunk.