A month from now, VentureBeat will return with its flagship event, Transform 2022. The conference will span two weeks and bring together over 100 business and technology leaders to provide detailed insights into data and AI and how they are being leveraged to drive value across various industries.

The event will kick off on July 19 with an in-person summit in San Francisco, and will be followed by the virtual “Data Week,” featuring informative sessions focusing on the modern data infrastructure and how to make the most of it.

Below is a quick rundown of some sessions worth checking out.

Leveraging the power of data to fix fragmented care and lower health costs

In this session, Sachin Josh, senior vice president and chief data and analytics engineering officer at Cigna Corp’s Evernorth, will discuss how Cigna uses a data-driven platform to automatically identify situations requiring clinical attention, implement interventions tailored to patients’ clinical conditions and engagement preferences and provide 360-degree visibility to patient activity. The company deployed this platform to fill the care gaps that currently affect the healthcare industry.

The session will be moderated by Jana Eggers, CEO at Nara Logics, and is set to be streamed virtually on July 20 at 9:20 a.m.

From data literacy to proficiency: A journey to weave data and learning into company culture

With organizations shifting focus toward data, it’s now more pertinent than ever to make sure that every business user is proficient in how to work with data and leverage insights for decision-making.

In this session, Orla Daly, the CIO at Skillsoft, and Greg Fuller, senior director of tech and dev content at Skillsoft, will talk about multimodality training and how it speeds up data literacy across a company and ensures every permitted user is able to use data reliably.

The session will be streamed on July 20 at 10 a.m.

How simple data analytics can put your data to work before you are ‘ML-ready’

In this session, Ameen Kazerouni, chief data and analytics officer at Orangetheory Fitness, will discuss how simple data analytics methods and the right organizational structure can help drive a company to be increasingly data-driven with smaller incremental investments. The talk holds relevance as more and more businesses, including early-stage startups, are realizing the importance of data and rushing to amass as much information as possible to drive value from it through AI and ML.

The session will be streamed on July 22 at 9:20 a.m.

Lot more to explore

While these sessions focus on making the most of data, there’s a lot more in the category, waiting to be explored during The Data Week from July 20 to 22. Click here to access the full Transform 2022 agenda.