Fund III marks one of the largest multi-stage venture capital funds investing in technologies key to the next 10-year transformation of industries from healthcare, finance, consumer, mobility, logistics & energy

Strong investment track record with 19 Unicorns around the world

Backed by leading multinational corporations such as Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Valeo, BNP Paribas Cardif, Groupe SEB and ADP

Focused on enterprise software, AI, fintech, digital health, tech enabled consumer, new mobility, retail & digital energy

Investments concentrated on UN Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health & Well-Being), 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 13 (Climate)

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 12, 2022–

Cathay Innovation today announced the launch of its third venture capital fund, a €1B global fund investing in startups accelerating the sustainable transformation of industries and society. At close, Cathay Innovation Fund III will be one of the largest multi-stage venture capital funds globally and is backed by institutional investors and multinational corporations including Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Valeo, BNP Paribas Cardif, Groupe SEB, Groupe ADP (Paris Aéroport) and more.

In the next ten years, all industries face massive change as modern digital infrastructure redefines markets by better linking products, customer needs and the wider value chain. The new fund looks to empower companies to lead the larger markets of the future by backing next-gen technologies, business models and platforms at the center of digital and sustainable transformation.

“We’re committed to helping create the economy of tomorrow while having a positive impact on society,” said Mingpo Cai, Founder and Chairman of Cathay Capital and Cathay Innovation. “Fund III marks an important milestone in our journey, building a multi-industry platform that connects large corporations and startups to collaborate, exchange knowledge and support the sustainable transformation of all stakeholders. We’re honored to have the trust of new and existing investors, partners and industry leaders who leverage the Cathay platform to take the lead in their respective fields and work together to drive meaningful change.”

Cathay Innovation has made over 120 investments across Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Africa that have gone on to raise over $16B and created 15,000 jobs since starting in 2015. The firm has backed 19 unicorns including Chime, Glovo, Ledger, Owkin, Momenta, Sidecar Health and ZenBusiness with exits including the public offerings of Pinduoduo (Nasdaq: PDD) and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) and the acquisitions of Glovo by Delivery Hero, Drivy by Getaround, Alkemics by Salsify and Trifacta by Alteryx.

From eight offices across five continents, Cathay Innovation now has around €2B assets under management across three marquee funds along with specialized vehicles such as C.Entrepreneur, Cartech, Smart Energy, Cathay AfricInvest Innovation, Seaya Cathay Latam and the recently launched Ledger Cathay Capital fund dedicated to web3. Fund III will focus on series A, B and late-stage startups in sectors including consumer, enterprise software, AI, inclusive fintech, digital health, new mobility, retail, energy and beyond. With check sizes ranging from €5M to €80M, the firm will invest as a lead or co-investor with reserves for follow-on rounds in key geographies including Europe, Asia and North America.

A fund to support the transformation of industries and society

The new fund looks to bring greater purpose to investments by focusing on both transformation potential and financial returns, leveraging various elements of Cathay Innovation’s investment approach:

A global investment platform: includes investors with deep local expertise spanning the world’s innovation hubs to identify emerging trends while granting startups access to new markets.

includes investors with deep local expertise spanning the world’s innovation hubs to identify emerging trends while granting startups access to new markets. An extensive corporate ecosystem : the fund is heavily supported by globally leading multi-sector companies, acting as strategic partners that collaborate with portfolio companies to scale innovation in real-world industries and their own digital transformation.

: the fund is heavily supported by globally leading multi-sector companies, acting as strategic partners that collaborate with portfolio companies to scale innovation in real-world industries and their own digital transformation. A sustainable investment framework: integrates sustainability into every step of the investment cycle to measure, track and maximize the impact of startups while helping entrepreneurs build more responsible, resilient businesses.

“We believe the time is now to accelerate digital transformation over the next ten years as innovation represents the biggest opportunity to take on some of the world’s largest challenges,” said Denis Barrier, Co-founder of Cathay Innovation. “With Fund III, we now have tailored investment theses for healthcare, finance, consumer, energy, mobility and logistics – investing in next-gen technologies that will be pervasive in global industries to deliver better, more efficient products and solutions addressing the needs of end customers. And this new generation of companies, larger and more sustainable than ever before, have the potential to have a greater impact on industries, society and the day-to-day lives of people everywhere.”

About Cathay Innovation

Cathay Innovation is a global venture capital partnership, created in affiliation with Cathay Capital, investing in startups at the center of the digital revolution across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its global platform unifies technology investment across continents, investors, entrepreneurs and leading corporations to accelerate startup growth with access to new markets, invaluable industry knowledge and introductions to potential partners from the start. As a multistage fund with over $2B assets under management and offices across San Francisco, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore, Cathay Innovation partners with visionary entrepreneurs and startups positively impacting the world through technology. To learn more, please visit www.cathayinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @Cathayinnov.

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital Group is a global investment firm supporting companies at all stages throughout North America, Asia, Europe and Africa. By helping navigate the opportunities of globalization and sustainable transformation, Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its global platform connects people – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – across continents to share knowledge, the tools to scale, and achieve the extraordinary. Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages over $5B in assets, has completed over 220 buyouts, growth and venture capital investments with the global reach and local expertise from offices in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Munich, San Francisco, Beijing, Singapore, and Shenzhen.

