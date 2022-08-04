Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

New York-based Datadog, which provides a security-focused cloud monitoring platform for enterprise applications and infrastructure, has announced the acquisition of Seekret – an Israeli company specializing in API (application programming interface) observability. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Over the years, APIs have evolved into a core part of modern cloud applications. They sit as an intermediary and enable applications to talk to servers or other applications, building experiences and capabilities (like Google Maps’ support on Uber) that would otherwise be difficult to build.

Even today, when it comes to managing and monitoring a growing number of APIs, many organizations struggle with technical challenges. Their manual monitoring methods often fail to keep up with the explosive growth. This can result in an inaccurate understanding of interdependencies, health, availability and security of APIs and how they affect the experiences of application users.

Seekret’s automated solution

With this acquisition, Datadog is looking to finally resolve this problem. According to the company, the Israeli organization provides a platform that automates the complete discovery process of both private and public APIs, visualizes dependencies between them and keeps up-to-date documentation at the rate of change. This gives customers an easy way to discover and manage APIs across their environments.

While Datadog has not shared specific details of the plan, it has confirmed that the company will bring key capabilities from Seekret into its security and observability offerings. Beyond this, it also plans to use the deal to further develop features that could help developers and operations and security engineers better manage the health, availability and security of their APIs.

Since 2010, Datadog has been offering developers and security teams tools to monitor everything in their stack, aggregating metrics and events across their servers, apps, and databases and presenting the data in a single unified view.

“Adding Seekret’s platform will give us an opportunity to build many different capabilities for our customers for API observability, security and collaboration. We are excited to have the Seekret team join us on this journey,” Renaud Boutet, senior VP of product at Datadog, said. However, he did not share when exactly the integration will be executed.

Previous deals

This is not the first time Datadog has moved to improve its offering through an acquisition. A few months ago, the company acquired a real-time collaboration tool called CoScreen. Last year it also acquired a live-debugging solution (Ozcode), a cybersecurity startup (Sqreen) that helps developers monitor and protect their web apps from vulnerabilities and attacks, and the developer of a tool for building observability pipelines.

In all, the total number of acquisitions made by Datadog (including Seekret) stands at 10.