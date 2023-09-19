Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Data observability major Acceldata is gearing up for the age of AI. Today, the California-headquartered company announced it has acquired Bewgle, an AI and NLP startup founded by ex-Googlers Shantanu Shah and Ganga Kumar.

While the company did not share the exact terms of the deal, it did note that the Bewgle team will join Acceldata and lead its efforts to deepen data observability for AI. It will also strengthen Acceldata’s product with AI capabilities, enabling enterprises to get the most out of it.

The acquisition comes at a time when enterprises are going all in on AI solutions and working to put their data affairs in order – covering aspects such as organization and reliability – to power LLM applications targeting different use cases like data search and summarization.

How exactly will Bewgle help Acceldata?

Founded in 2018, Acceldata provides end-to-end visibility into distributed data systems maintained by large enterprises such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe and Dun & Bradstreet. The platform leverages AI and machine learning (ML), offering insights into a customer’s data processing power, pipeline performance and quality. This enables teams to build and maintain reliable data products.

Event VB Transform 2023 On-Demand Did you miss a session from VB Transform 2023? Register to access the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions. Register Now

“CDOs (using Acceldata) can, in real-time, understand potential risks to the business with a holistic lens of data, and make proactive decisions to achieve the right business outcomes,” Rohit Choudhary, the CEO of the company previously told VentureBeat, while detailing their technology.

Bewgle, meanwhile, was founded a year before Acceldata. The company made its mark with an LLM-powered AI engine that generated insights by analyzing large amounts of unstructured text like conversations and reviews. This enabled them to provide customers across retail, wellness and CPG sectors with instant competitor, content, product and consumer insights for accelerated business outcomes.

Acceldata acquires Bewgle

With this acquisition, Bewgle’s team and technology will come under Acceldata. Kumar and Shah, who have more than 40 years of combined experience building large-scale consumer and enterprise intelligence products, will lead the company’s AI team and work towards expanding its data observability capabilities to help teams build stronger AI and LLM products.

According to Acceldata’s website, the company will monitor data quality through complex pipelines and transformations across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, identify data problems and issue alerts about them (via circuit breakers and data reliability triggers) before the information is used for building a model.

It will also help track data lineage and freshness throughout the process, helping ensure that the model doesn’t veer off track with outdated outputs.

“Data pipelines that feed the analytics dashboards today are the same that will power the AI products and workflows that enterprises will build in the next five years…(However), for great AI outcomes, high-quality data flowing through reliable data pipelines is a must. Acceldata is in the path of critical AI and analytics pipelines and will be able to add AI observability for its customers who will deploy AI models at rapid velocity in the next few years,” Choudhary told VentureBeat.

AI smarts also on the way

Beyond focusing on data observability for AI and LLMs, Bewgle’s team and technology will also help expand Acceldata’s product with AI smarts, giving data practitioners new tools and features for detecting anomalies, automating decisions and identifying root causes. The company hasn’t shared specifics but it did note that the deal has accelerated its AI plans.

“Acceldata is including years of expertise of the Bewgle team – in running foundational models and LLMs over the past several years – to accelerate its AI roadmap. The integration of the product is expected to be complete soon and customers can expect to benefit from Acceldata’s AI technologies in the near future,” Choudhary noted.

So far, Acceldata has raised close to $100 million from multiple investors, including Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil and Emergent Ventures. However, it is not alone in this space. Heavily funded players like Cribl, Monte Carlo and BigEye are also targeting the same problem with their respective solutions.

Notably, Monte Carlo has even started making its move with generative AI. Back in June, the company debuted two AI features in partnership with OpenAI, one enabling users to create SQL code via natural language and the other suggesting code fixes. Both are now generally available.