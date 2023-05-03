Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, Aisera, a provider of conversational AI tooling for customer and employee service, extended its partnership with Microsoft to deliver an AI copilot.

The technology will leverage integration with Azure OpenAI service, which includes GPT-4, and help enterprises optimize service experiences with behavior-driven personalization and smoother interactions.

The new AI copilot is also expected to cut down costs as more and more companies look to meet customer and employee service expectations with limited resources and reduced budgets.

AI copilot to enhance Aisera’s offering

Aisera drives its business with an AI service experience platform (AISX) that incorporates different domain-specific conversational AI tools for employee and customer service, as well as AIOps.

With the latest engagement, AISX will get support for the new AI copilot — backed by Microsoft Azure OpenAI service. This way, Aisera will bring together the latest ChatGPT and generative AI capabilities with its industry- and domain-specific large language models (LLMs), enabling enterprises to improve self-service, productivity, user engagement and personalization while decreasing resolution times.

“Our partnership with Microsoft is to help deliver the ChatGPT experience to organizations that desire human-like conversations built on their domain-specific and industry-specific dictionary — an interaction that is personalized and contextually relevant to that enterprise,” Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and cofounder at Aisera, told VentureBeat.

“This also mitigates hallucinations and accuracy issues with general-purpose models like ChatGPT and GPT-3/4. True, enterprises can fine-tune these models, but this requires having a strong team of data scientists. Yet enterprises usually do not have the staff for this — or the time to create these models,” Sudhakar said.

Using the copilot, users can ask natural language questions via a chatbot in Teams, mobile app or voice and have it understand and generate answers that are contextually relevant to the organization. The technology is poised to handle many of the tasks for tier 1 and tier 2 support and auto-resolve user requests, lowering operating expenses and reducing workload for overwhelmed support desks.

“Employees can ask what 401(k) funds are available to them, compare the funds and then change their allocation — all through our solution. Customers can inquire about their order status, make updates to their account or simply inquire about return policies. Lastly, organizations can benefit from copilot in auto-generating knowledge articles based on customer support logs or IT help desk tickets,” Sudhakar said.

Results so far

While the AI copilot has just been publicly announced, Aisera notes that multiple companies have already tested it, including Chegg and Gap.

Chegg, in particular, has seen notable benefits such as 75% auto-resolution of support tickets, 73% improvement in employee satisfaction and 68% improved employee productivity for the service desk.

The move adds Aisera to the growing list of enterprises leveraging OpenAI’s technology to enhance their product. Recently, analytic database Kinetica announced an integration with ChatGPT for conversational querying, while New Relic launched Grok, an assistant powered by OpenAI LLMs for enhancing observability. Microsoft itself is in the process of adding AI copilot across its suite of enterprise productivity tools, including Teams.