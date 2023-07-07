Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12 and learn how business leaders are getting ahead of the generative AI revolution. Learn More

Eight companies have been selected to showcase their generative artificial intelligence (AI) products or features that are most likely to disrupt the enterprise. VB Transform attendees will have the chance to nominate two more companies from our Innovation Alley to participate in the showcase.

Those selected to present will do so in front of nearly a thousand industry decision-makers and receive direct feedback from a panel of enterprise tech analysts, brand executives and others.

The 2023 Innovation Showcase finalists are:

Armilla AI

Toronto-based Armilla AI is a quality assurance platform for model testing and evaluation. The company aims to empower enterprises to govern, deploy, and responsibly scale AI solutions. The company is also backed by the YCombinator startup accelerator.

In June, Armilla announced the release of AutoAlign, a web-based platform for fine-tuning popular open-source large language models (LLMs) and internal organization LLMs with HuggingFace interfaces to reduce hallucinations and harmful responses, weeding out bias.

Yellow AI

California-based conversational AI platform Yellow AI‘s long-term vision is centered around democratizing AI for all and empowering customers, employees and enterprises to connect with ease and convenience.

In May, Yellow AI announced the release of YellowG, a next-gen conversational AI platform designed specifically for automation technology.

AnswerAI

AnswerAI applies generative AI in ways that directly benefit enterprises by integrating data from multiple platforms into a singular, accessible location. This results in a comprehensive view of all company information. The platform does this with docubots, Journeys and Sidekick experts.

SupportLogic

California-based SupportLogic offers a continuous service experience (SX) management platform that helps companies understand and respond to customers in real time. The platform uses AI-infused workflows to analyze customer interactions and catch the cases that need responses.

ClearML

Israel-based ClearML, is an open-source AI solutions firm. In May, ClearML announced the launch of ClearGPT, a secure and enterprise-grade generative AI platform. The platform’s primary objective is to empower organizations to securely and efficiently deploy and utilize LLMs at scale.

Skyflow

California-based Skyflow is a privacy API for securing sensitive data that is built on a customer data vault. The company aims to enable its customers to use generative AI without worrying about sensitive data leaks and security concerns.

In May, Skyflow announced the launch of a “privacy vault” for LLMS.

Unstructured

California-based Unstructured takes natural language data and transform if from it’s raw form to learning-ready. The company’s open-source libraries and APIs help build custom preprocessing pipelines for labeling, training and machine learning production.

Arize AI

California-based Arize AI provides machine learning (ML) observability capabilities, using AI to troubleshoot AI.

In April the company announced Phoenix, an open-source library to monitor LLMs for hallucinations.

