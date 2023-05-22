Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Apple has posted dozens of job listings in recent months focused on artificial intelligence (AI), signaling that the company may be stepping up its efforts in a field that could transform its signature products.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant is currently advertising at least 88 positions on its job portal related to AI. The roles span areas including visual generative modeling, proactive intelligence and applied AI research.

One listing says the job would be part of a team that will “shape the way generative AI technologies transform Apple’s mobile computing platforms,” potentially hinting at expanded AI capabilities on iPhones and other devices in the near future.

Apple’s ambitions for AI

The job listings provide a glimpse into Apple’s ambitions for AI, even as the company has been tight-lipped about any specific plans. Apple CEO Tim Cook declined to discuss product roadmaps during a recent Q2 earnings call when asked about Apple’s AI strategy, but said the technology presented “enormous” opportunities.

Similarly, one job listing reads, “AI represents a huge opportunity to elevate Apple’s products and experiences for billions of people globally.” The listing says the role would involve “leveraging state-of-the-art generative models to ship extraordinary products, services and customer experiences for the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, iPad and more.”

Generative AI has become an active area of research and development for many of the largest technology companies. Google, Microsoft, Meta and others have released updates to AI systems that can generate conversational text, photos and code and the infrastructure upon which these systems operate. The technology is not without risks, however, such as the possibility of bias in AI systems and the inadvertent release of confidential data.

In recent months, Apple has restricted employees from using certain external AI tools like ChatGPT and GitHub’s Copilot, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. Apple told staff not to use those tools because they could release sensitive data, the report claims.

The moves suggest Apple aims to advance its own AI efforts to avoid relying on other companies’ technologies. With vast resources and more than a billion iPhone users, Apple is well positioned to develop innovative AI for its products.

Still, the company’s plans remain unclear with Cook and other executives providing few details on how Apple might integrate more advanced AI into new iPhones, iPads, the Apple Watch or its other offerings.