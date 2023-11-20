Are you ready to bring more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor for The AI Impact Tour. Learn more about the opportunities here.

OpenAI, the buzzy AI startup behind the fastest-growing business application of all time, ChatGPT, faced a weekend of turmoil that rivaled a Shakespearean tragedy.

On Friday, the organization announced the abrupt termination of its CEO Sam Altman, accusing him of being “not consistently candid in his communications.” It also removed president Greg Brockman in a boardroom coup that shocked the tech and business worlds.

The news triggered a wave of speculation about the motives behind this sudden ouster. What dark secrets was Altman concealing from his co-workers and backers? How would he respond to his downfall? Would he launch his own venture capital fund or rival company?

By Saturday, some sources claimed that Altman would make a comeback to OpenAI after influential figures like Microsoft’s Satya Nadella intervened on his behalf. Reportedly, many OpenAI employees threatened to quit if their beloved leader was not reinstated.

But by Sunday evening, it was clear that Altman’s tenure at OpenAI was over. The board appointed a new CEO named Emmett Shear, a co-founder of the live-streaming platform Twitch.

For those were just as shocked and confused by this whirlwind saga as us, here is a short timeline of how it all unfolded:

Thursday, November 16

Thursday morning: Sam Altman participates in a series of public engagements during the day as normal. He begins the day speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in downtown San Francisco. Later, he is seen at a warehouse in Oakland discussing generative AI with artists. This would turn out to be his last public appearance as the CEO of OpenAI.

Friday, November 17

Friday afternoon: Sam Altman is fired by OpenAI’s board of directors for not being “consistently candid in his communications.” The news of his dismissal is made public on the same day, catching employees, industry peers, and even major investors like Microsoft off guard.

Saturday, November 18

Saturday morning: CNN Business reports that tensions over Altman’s aggressive approach to AI development versus the board’s more cautious stance may have been a significant factor.

Sunday, November 19

Sunday afternoon: Sam Altman makes an unexpected appearance at the OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco. His visit sparks speculation about potential negotiations for his reinstatement.

What’s next: Microsoft comes to Altman’s rescue

So what’s next for OpenAI after this tumultuous weekend? Altman may be scuffed up, but don’t count him out just yet. With his connections and new job at Microsoft, he could resurface stronger than ever, managing a new project that makes OpenAI rue the day they turned on their former leader.

As for OpenAI, only time will tell if Emmett Sheer has the chops to lead them to glory in the AI arms race. But with restless employees, their spurned co-founder thriving under a rival banner, and controversies around ChatGPT still simmering, OpenAI likely faces continued turbulence ahead.

For tech industry observers, this soap opera serves as a reminder that Silicon Valley can be callous and ruthless. Tech companies may paint themselves as idealistic change agents, but at the end of the day, the quest for power and fortune governs all. OpenAI’s palace intrigue simply ripped the noble facade aside, showing the ugliness beneath. One thing’s certain — this likely isn’t the last scheme, betrayal, or overthrow we’ll see as AI empires battle for supremacy in the decade ahead.