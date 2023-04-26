Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Enterprise chatbot developer Moveworks today announced the launch of Creator Studio, a no-code platform for building custom conversational AI interfaces.

The self-serve offering leverages large language models (LLMs) and generative AI to give enterprises the ability to build conversational AI chatbots in a matter of minutes. These natural language interfaces can eventually serve as organization-wide copilots for employees, targeting different use cases according to specific needs.

The launch marks a major step from Moveworks, which has largely been focused on providing out-of-the-box conversational AI solutions to enterprise teams.

How exactly does the Creator Studio help?

Modern enterprises rely on a complex network of SaaS and cloud applications — each with valuable data and thousands of distinct workflows and automations. The systems are critical to smooth business functioning, but when it comes to accessing the information they contain, employees struggle to figure out what to do and where to begin. This is where service owners and experts often come in and provide assistance.

Now, with the new Creator Studio, Moveworks aims to transfer this job directly into the hands of AI.

The offering lets users design a centralized conversational AI–interface where employees could simply type in what they need using natural language and are instantly connected to the required system and information to get their work done. It doesn’t require coding, scripting or complex dialogue flows, and ensures anyone across any department can connect to the system of their choice within the enterprise.

“Employees face daily challenges when interacting with various business systems — from updating an account in a CRM to checking the status of a purchase order …. With Creator Studio, we are finally empowering service owners to automate their repetitive tasks within minutes using the power of generative AI,” Varun Singh, founder and president of Moveworks, said.

At the core, Creator Studio is composed of three main workspaces: Paths to build new conversational flows and connect them to a business system of choice, Queries to make sure that the right question leads to the right data, and Events to notify employees about things that matter.

An option beyond out-of-the-box solutions

Once a conversational AI interface is created with the no-code tool, it can be deployed everywhere, starting from Microsoft Teams and Slack to text messages and voice calls.

Moveworks says the offering gives enterprises an additional choice for supporting their employee workflows. They could either go for the out-of-the-box solutions or create their own to meet specific needs using Creator Studio.

Other conversational AI toolkits for enterprises are Liveperson, Rezolve AI, and Kore AI. However, Moveworks claims that most of these are highly technical, cumbersome to build on, and prone to breaking with even the slightest error.