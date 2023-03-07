This article is part of a VB Lab Insights series on AI sponsored by Microsoft and Nvidia.
Microsoft’s Azure AI supercomputing infrastructure is at the heart of some of the industry’s most advanced AI solutions. From data preparation to model and infrastructure performance management, Azure’s comprehensive portfolio of powerful and massively scalable GPU-accelerated virtual machines (VMs) and seamless integration with services like Azure Batch and open-source solutions helps streamline management and automation of large AI models and infrastructure.
Microsoft sessions at NVIDIA GTC
Featured sessions
Accelerate AI Innovation with Unmatched Cloud Scale and Performance
Thursday, March 23 | 7:00 – 7:50 AM
- Nidhi Chappell, General Manager, Azure HPC, AI, SAP and Confidential Computing
- Kathleen Mitford, Corporate Vice President, Azure Marketing, Microsoft
- Manuvir Das, Vice President of Enterprise Computing, NVIDIA
- Alex Kendall, CEO and Co-Founder, Wayve Technologies
Azure’s purpose-built AI infrastructure is enabling leading organizations in AI to build a new era of innovative applications and services. The convergence of cloud flexibility and economics, with advances in cloud performance, is paving the way to accelerate AI initiatives across simulations, science and industry. Whether you need to scale to 80,000 cores for MPI workloads, or you’re looking for AI supercomputing capabilities, Azure can support your needs. Learn more about the Azure AI platform, latest updates and hear about customer experiences.
Azure’s Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure using the latest NVIDIA GPU accelerators
On Demand
- Matt Vegas
Microsoft offers some of the most powerful and massively scalable Virtual Machines, optimized for AI workloads. Get an in-depth look at the latest updates for Azure’s ND series based on NVIDIA GPUs, engineered to deliver a combination of high-performance, interconnected GPUs, working in parallel, that can help you reduce complexity, minimize operational bottlenecks operations and can deliver reliability at scale.
Talks and panels
|Session ID
|Session Title
|Primary Topic
|S51226
|Accelerating Large Language Models via Low-Bit Quantization
|Deep Learning – Inference
|S51204
|Transforming Clouds to Cloud-Native Supercomputing: Best Practices with Microsoft Azure
|HPC – Supercomputing
|S51756
|Accelerating AI in Federal Cloud Environments
|Data Center / Cloud – Business Strategy
|S51703
|Accelerating Disentangled Attention Mechanism in Language Models
|Conversational AI / NLP
|S51422
|SwinTransformer and its Training Acceleration
|Deep Learning – Training+
|S51260
|Multimodal Deep Learning for Protein Engineering
|Healthcare – Drug Discovery
|S51945
|Improving Dense Text Retrieval Accuracy with Approximate Nearest Neighbor Search
|Data Science
|S51709
|Hopper Confidential Computing: How it Works under the Hood
|Data Center / Cloud Infrastructure – Technical
|S51447
|Data-Driven Approaches to Language Diversity
|Conversational AI / NLP
|S51756a
|Accelerating AI in Federal Cloud Environments, with Q&A from EMEA Region
|Data Center / Cloud – Business Strategy
|S51589
|Accelerating Wind Energy Forecasts with AceCast
|HPC – Climate / Weather / Ocean Modeling
|S51278
|Next-Generation AI for Improving Building Security and Safety
|Computer Vision – AI Video Analytics
Deep Learning Institute Workshops and Labs at NVIDIA GTC
Microsoft will also be the host of NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute (DLI) training at NVIDIA GTC. Instructor-led workshops and two-hour free training labs get attendees up to speed on the latest technology and breakthroughs. Each session is hosted on Microsoft Azure, demonstrating how NVIDIA GPUs on the Azure platform are being used to solve the world’s most interesting and relevant problems. Register for a Deep Learning Institute workshop or lab.
