Microsoft’s Azure AI supercomputing infrastructure is at the heart of some of the industry’s most advanced AI solutions. From data preparation to model and infrastructure performance management, Azure’s comprehensive portfolio of powerful and massively scalable GPU-accelerated virtual machines (VMs) and seamless integration with services like Azure Batch and open-source solutions helps streamline management and automation of large AI models and infrastructure.

Microsoft sessions at NVIDIA GTC

Thursday, March 23 | 7:00 – 7:50 AM

Nidhi Chappell, General Manager, Azure HPC, AI, SAP and Confidential Computing

Kathleen Mitford, Corporate Vice President, Azure Marketing, Microsoft

Manuvir Das, Vice President of Enterprise Computing, NVIDIA

Alex Kendall, CEO and Co-Founder, Wayve Technologies

Azure’s purpose-built AI infrastructure is enabling leading organizations in AI to build a new era of innovative applications and services. The convergence of cloud flexibility and economics, with advances in cloud performance, is paving the way to accelerate AI initiatives across simulations, science and industry. Whether you need to scale to 80,000 cores for MPI workloads, or you’re looking for AI supercomputing capabilities, Azure can support your needs. Learn more about the Azure AI platform, latest updates and hear about customer experiences.

Matt Vegas

Microsoft offers some of the most powerful and massively scalable Virtual Machines, optimized for AI workloads. Get an in-depth look at the latest updates for Azure’s ND series based on NVIDIA GPUs, engineered to deliver a combination of high-performance, interconnected GPUs, working in parallel, that can help you reduce complexity, minimize operational bottlenecks operations and can deliver reliability at scale.

Session ID Session Title Primary Topic S51226 Accelerating Large Language Models via Low-Bit Quantization Deep Learning – Inference S51204 Transforming Clouds to Cloud-Native Supercomputing: Best Practices with Microsoft Azure HPC – Supercomputing S51756 Accelerating AI in Federal Cloud Environments Data Center / Cloud – Business Strategy S51703 Accelerating Disentangled Attention Mechanism in Language Models Conversational AI / NLP S51422 SwinTransformer and its Training Acceleration Deep Learning – Training+ S51260 Multimodal Deep Learning for Protein Engineering Healthcare – Drug Discovery S51945 Improving Dense Text Retrieval Accuracy with Approximate Nearest Neighbor Search Data Science S51709 Hopper Confidential Computing: How it Works under the Hood Data Center / Cloud Infrastructure – Technical S51447 Data-Driven Approaches to Language Diversity Conversational AI / NLP S51756a Accelerating AI in Federal Cloud Environments, with Q&A from EMEA Region Data Center / Cloud – Business Strategy S51589 Accelerating Wind Energy Forecasts with AceCast HPC – Climate / Weather / Ocean Modeling S51278 Next-Generation AI for Improving Building Security and Safety Computer Vision – AI Video Analytics

Microsoft will also be the host of NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute (DLI) training at NVIDIA GTC. Instructor-led workshops and two-hour free training labs get attendees up to speed on the latest technology and breakthroughs. Each session is hosted on Microsoft Azure, demonstrating how NVIDIA GPUs on the Azure platform are being used to solve the world’s most interesting and relevant problems. Register for a Deep Learning Institute workshop or lab.

