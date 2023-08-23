Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Nvidia reported record revenue today for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending July 30, 2023), crushing Wall Street’s expectations. The graphics processor and platform provider reported record Q2 revenue of $13.51 billion, up 101% year-over-year and sequentially. Nvidia’s data center segment grew 171% annually and 141% sequentially to $10.32 billion, representing 76% of total revenue for Q2.

Nvidia is proving to be the AI innovation engine enterprises need

Nvidia’s ability to orchestrate rapid product development, create strong alliances — including one with VMWare announced earlier this week — and attract software developers to their platform all at the same time are providing to be a formidable force enabling the growth of AI and large language model (LLM) adoption. A solid sign that the strategy is working is how the company has grown its total revenue 229% over the past 5 quarters to a record $13.5 billion in Q2 FY2024

Gross margin also soared to 71.2% in Q2, up from 45.9% a year ago. Increased profits are being reinvested into R&D quickly, as cofounder, president and CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia is on pace to launch a new product or platform every six months. Rising profitability creates funding capacity to maintain the company’s industry-leading investment in AI innovation.

Exceptionally strong demand for data center products essential to generative AI and the creation of LLMs fueled their record quarter.

“We’re adding new products every six months to address the growing demand for generative AI,” Huang said on the company’s earnings call today. He continued: “The new Nvidia computing era has begun.”

Data center revenue soars 171% in a year

Data center revenue has nearly tripled over the past five quarters to $10.3 billion, becoming Nvidia’s largest segment, at 76% of revenue. Nvidia defines its data center segment as including server graphics processing units (GPUs), networking and AI cloud software.

Data center revenue continues to be the growth engine Nvidia relies on to fuel its ongoing platform and processor development. The company is considered a leading indicator of AI demand in enterprises. For institutional investors and Wall Street analysts, this validates that gen AI and the demand of LLMs is real.

“Demand is tremendous,” CFO Colette Kress said of data center growth. “Industry and customers are demanding and our visibility extends well into next year.”

Kress and Huang noted on the earnings call that the explosive growth Nvidia is experiencing reflects strong demand from hyperscale cloud service providers and large internet companies racing to build infrastructure for LLMs and gen AI, powered by the company’s processors and platform. Kress said the data center business is so strong that the company has the potential to deliver $12 to $13 billion in Q3.

Doubling down on R&D to stay in the lead

Kress and Huang emphasized their commitment to rapid product development. They explained that Nvidia is investing heavily in next-generation platforms like its Hopper architecture to maintain its lead in AI workload accelerated computing. Nvidia reported $2.04 billion in R&D spending in Q2 FY2024, up 10% from $1.82 billion in Q2 FY2023, demonstrating its commitment to innovative technologies like Hopper.

The GH100 GPU, Grace CPU Superchip and NVLink interconnect fabric in Hopper boost performance for large AI models and high-performance computing applications. Nvidia is also investing heavily in its AI software stack, including the Nvidia AI Enterprise suite, which makes it easier for organizations to build and deploy Nvidia accelerator-powered AI solutions.

R&D investments and focus on complete AI infrastructure position Nvidia to meet rising enterprise AI demand. Increasing competition highlights the need for technology innovation even as data center revenue rises.