VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More
OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman wasn’t a well known figure outside of the tech sector until recently, but following his company’s rapid ascent to the top of the competitive generative AI landscape propelled by its hit product ChatGPT, and his own “world tour” visiting politicians in different countries, he is becoming an increasingly important and influential voice on the global landscape.
Today, Altman took to his personal account on X (formerly Twitter), the social platform owned by former business partner turned rival Elon Musk, to offer this thoughts on scientific progress and a hotly debated tool for combatting climate change: geoengineering, or selectively modifying aspects of the Earth’s natural processes to reduce greenhouse gases or warming effects.
Altman started with a tweet around 11:20 am ET sharing his perspective on solar geoengineering, or introducing mirrors in space or particles into the atmosphere to block the sun’s rays:
He then separately tweeted a sentiment of optimism in the current outlook for exploration:
Event
AI Unleashed
An exclusive invite-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies.
Then added:
Clearly, despite some recent alarming news when it comes to climate change (we just experienced the hottest September on record by a long shot), and ongoing global economic issues and geopolitical tensions, Altman is encouraged by scientific progress and humanity’s potential for technological advancement. Time will tell if his view is warranted.
VentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transact. Discover our Briefings.