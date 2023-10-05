VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman wasn’t a well known figure outside of the tech sector until recently, but following his company’s rapid ascent to the top of the competitive generative AI landscape propelled by its hit product ChatGPT, and his own “world tour” visiting politicians in different countries, he is becoming an increasingly important and influential voice on the global landscape.

Today, Altman took to his personal account on X (formerly Twitter), the social platform owned by former business partner turned rival Elon Musk, to offer this thoughts on scientific progress and a hotly debated tool for combatting climate change: geoengineering, or selectively modifying aspects of the Earth’s natural processes to reduce greenhouse gases or warming effects.

Altman started with a tweet around 11:20 am ET sharing his perspective on solar geoengineering, or introducing mirrors in space or particles into the atmosphere to block the sun’s rays:

i wish the world were studying solar geoengineering more.



clearly have misgivings about it, but it's so relatively cheap that i think some country is just going to do it if/when the climate crisis gets bad enough as a temporary patch.



would be great to learn more before then. — Sam Altman (@sama) October 5, 2023

He then separately tweeted a sentiment of optimism in the current outlook for exploration:

born too late to explore the earth, born…at the absolute coolest time in history, about to be able to explore absolutely everything else — Sam Altman (@sama) October 5, 2023

Then added:

the scientific discoveries of the coming few decades will be breathtaking — Sam Altman (@sama) October 5, 2023

Clearly, despite some recent alarming news when it comes to climate change (we just experienced the hottest September on record by a long shot), and ongoing global economic issues and geopolitical tensions, Altman is encouraged by scientific progress and humanity’s potential for technological advancement. Time will tell if his view is warranted.