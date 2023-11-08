VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Since the earliest days of artificial intelligence research in the 1950s, scientists have pursued the tantalizing goal of machines that can function autonomously as intelligent agents in the real world.

This week, the dream moved one small step closer to reality as OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, unveiled new technology that paves the way toward such autonomous agents. At its inaugural developer conference in San Francisco on Monday, the company made several major announcements, including the introduction of GPT-4 Turbo and customizable versions of ChatGPT.

The spotlight, however, should have been more focused on a new tool called Assistants API. This tool, released at the very end of the keynote presentation, empowers programmers to swiftly build tailored “assistants” into their applications that are capable of understanding natural language, executing functions within their apps, and utilizing services like computer vision.

Romain Huet, the head of developer experience at OpenAI, described the launch of the Assistants API as a “baby step” towards the future of fully autonomous AI agents in a conversation with VentureBeat shortly after stepping off stage. Despite Huet’s humble description, this “baby step” holds the potential to radically transform our everyday interactions with technology.

VB Event AI Unleashed An exclusive invite-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies. Learn More

In a live demonstration, Huet created an assistant for a travel app, Wanderlust, using GPT-4 for destination suggestions and the DALL-E 3 API for illustrations of each travel guide (shown in the video at the 33:16 mark). The travel assistant, assembled in minutes, demonstrated the capacity to plan and book vacations, a task traditionally handled by human travel agents.

The hidden power of the Assistants API

The Assistants API, Huet explained, allows developers to build “assistants” into their applications. These assistants can leverage OpenAI’s models with specific instructions to tune their capabilities and personalities, and can call on multiple tools in parallel, including a code interpreter and knowledge retrieval system.

What’s truly remarkable about this is the potential for cross-collaboration between these AI assistants. As more developers start integrating these assistants into their products, it’s easy to envision a world where different AI assistants communicate with each other to complete tasks. A command to book a vacation could trigger a series of coordinated actions between multiple AI agents: one to book a flight, another to secure hotel reservations, and yet another to plan activities.

Credit: OpenAI

The difference between Assistants and Agents

By enabling GPT-4 to interact and work with existing apps and services, the Assistants API creates a new paradigm for AI-assisted tasks. These AI “assistants” are not just passive tools waiting for commands but active participants in task execution, bringing us closer to the concept of AI as a personal assistant.

The core distinction between the Assistants API and fully autonomous AI agents lies in the level of independence. AI agents, in their ideal form, can execute tasks independently and proactively, without the need for human oversight. While the Assistants API doesn’t quite reach this level of autonomy, it’s a significant step in that direction.

The future landscape of AI Assistants

The implications of this update are vast. In the near future, AI agents could be booking dinner reservations, purchasing household items, or securing the best-priced flight to New York City. By facilitating the creation of these assistant-driven tools, OpenAI is bringing us one step closer to a future where AI agents perform tasks on our behalf — and interact with each other to accomplish different tasks.

In short, the Assistants API allows for the creation of semi-autonomous agents capable of working across a wide range of tasks and industries. As described by Huet, the unveiling of the Assistants API is just a “baby step” towards the future. But in the realm of artificial intelligence, even baby steps can represent monumental strides.