Softbank-backed Picsart is going beyond the realm of good-old photo editing to AI-powered content creation. The company today announced the launch of Ignite, a suite of over 20 AI tools designed to spark creativity and accelerate the production of digital content for businesses and individuals.

Available via Picsart web and mobile, Ignite adds to the company’s already existing AI tools and gives teams an all-encompassing solution to create, edit and enhance their content – from social media posts and ads to logos – without giving in much effort.

“At Picsart, we believe that everyone is a creator. Our editing experience reflects this philosophy by providing users with powerful, yet fun and easy-to-use tools to express their unique visions. We developed these features to…enable users to turn their ideas into stunning visual content – whether they’re posting ads for their business, memes for their friends, or anything in between,” Hovhannes Avoyan, the founder and CEO of the company, said in a statement.

The launch comes at a time when almost every player in the digital content space is moving to upgrade their offering by bringing generative AI into the mix.

What’s on offer with Picsart Ignite?

Picsart started its AI play with the launch of three dedicated tools: AI Writer to generate written content like captions and quotes, AI Image Generator to produce creative images from text prompts and AI Replace to change any part of an image with an AI-generated element.

Now, with the launch of Ignite, the company is taking these offerings to the next level, giving users everything they need to jumpstart their creative projects. For instance, on the editing side, it now offers tools that can make images clearer and sharper, remove specific objects from them (even applies to videos) or remove/add fresh backgrounds, like when creating a product photo for social media or a professional headshot.

There are also new AI filters to enhance both videos and photos uploaded to the platforms.

But what’s most impressive in Ignite is the inclusion of new generative smarts. The suite now offers tools to generate GIFs and stickers from text prompts as well as the ability to extend the boundaries of images and create personalized avatars from selfies. The GIF generation capability is powered by the company’s recently open-sourced text-to-video model.

Picsart AI GIF generator

Further, there’s also a renewed focus on helping businesses and digital marketers with AI-powered capabilities to generate visually appealing QR codes and on-brand texts, logos and full-fledged advertisements (complete with images and ad copies). Users can even merge the artistic style of one image – like color schemes – with the subject of another, the company noted.

Available to all

While Picsart says the new AI tools are available to access on its web, Android and iOS platforms, it remains to be seen how users actually put these features into use. The company is clearly going beyond routine consumer-centric capabilities to offer a more comprehensive platform that leverages AI to help businesses with their digital content needs, much like what Adobe and Canva are doing with their respective products.

The initial response to Picsart’s AI effort, especially image generation, seems to be good. The company says that the tool is being utilized to produce more than 2 million images every day. In addition, it also offers a separate product, dubbed SketchAI, that uses AI to convert images and drawings into artistic shots.

According to Grand View Research, on the back of technological advancements such as AI-based tooling, the global content creation market is expected to touch $69.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.5% between 2023 and 2030.

Other notable factors contributing to this growth will be the rise of cloud computing and a surge in smartphone and internet usage.