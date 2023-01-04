Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Qualcomm said its Snapdragon Ride Platforms have been adopted by leading automotive companies to rapidly create safe, scalable and updateable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) solutions.

The first generation of the Snapdragon Ride Platforms currently available in commercialized vehicles across the globe with next generation Snapdragon Ride Platforms and integrated Snapdragon Ride Vision stack, which supports safety critical systems through comfort ADAS, now sampling with all major automotive Tier-1 suppliers, targeting 2025 global production vehicles.

Next generation Snapdragon Ride Platforms built with an industry-leading 4-nanometer (4nm) SoCs and

integrated Snapdragon Ride Vision stack to support safety critical systems through to comfort ADAS functions are now sampling with all major Tier-1 suppliers who are targeting for 2025 global production vehicles.

As a key pillar of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution, the Snapdragon Ride Platforms are comprised of one of the automotive industry’s most advanced, scalable and customizable automated driving system-on-chip (SoC) family and are designed to help global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers produce safe, power-efficient and thermally optimized ADAS/AD solutions, Qualcomm said.

Working closely with automotive safety experts across the automotive ecosystem, the platforms are designed and assessed to meet the highest levels of automotive safety across its hardware and software. Additionally, the Snapdragon Ride Platforms are engineered to allow for customization opportunities with the ability to adapt to evolving automotive architectures, and to be augmented by dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators to support an expanding ADAS/AD operational design domain (ODD).

“As the industry’s only scalable and open system designed for ADAS and AD, we are pleased with the steady momentum our Snapdragon Ride Platforms have had since their introduction in 2020,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm, in a statement. “We attribute the success of our Snapdragon Ride Platforms to the strong relationships and collaborations we have with automakers and Tier-1 ecosystem and look forward to our continued efforts to innovate together to advance the industry’s efforts in delivering safe and secure ADAS and AD systems.”

Meanwhile, Visteon and Qualcomm announced today that the companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with the development of a high-performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits.

Visteon’s SmartCore cockpit domain controller software is a solution developed at Visteon’s technical centers in India that integrates key automotive cockpit system functions including digital instrument clusters and Android-based infotainment, with best-in-class, cloud-enabled applications including navigation, radio, multimedia playback, and voice smart assistants.

The SmartCore platform is also fully over-the-air software upgradeable and offers an integrated,

white-labeled app store with curated apps for delivering a highly customized and regionalized

experience for drivers across the globe. With new models from automakers using four or more

cameras externally and up to two cameras inside the cabin, SmartCore also includes advanced

vision processing capabilities to offer surround vision, driver monitoring and remote surveillance

through a smartphone app.

“The automotive cockpit is emerging as a critical competitive battleground for the industry, and Visteon’s SmartCore software platform offers a complete solution to address the consumers’ demand for a user experience that matches their expectations,” said Sachin Lawande, CEO of Visteon, in a statement. “The combination of Visteon’s SmartCore software and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will enable automakers to deliver advanced features and functions in their next generation cockpits quickly with production programs targeted for 2025.”

“Through our Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, we are empowering the automotive industry’ transition to a more intelligent, personalized and connected in-vehicle experience,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our efforts with Visteon in bringing advanced capabilities and functionalities to next generation vehicles through SmartCore and our Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.”