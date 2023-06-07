Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, CRM giant Salesforce debuted two new generative AI products. Announced at the company’s ongoing Connections conference, Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT will power Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud, enabling enterprises to remove repetitive, time-consuming tasks from their workflows and deliver personalized campaigns and shopping experiences, at scale.

The news follows last month’s launch of Slack GPT and Tableau GPT and highlights Salesforce’s growing focus on AI, where it is moving the needle to make sure generative AI sits at the heart of its core products and services. However, it must be noted that these products’ features are not available right away and will roll out in phases, starting in summer 2023.

How will Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT help?

Driven by the Salesforce Data Cloud, which hosts customer profiles comprised of data from all systems, and the Einstein GPT generative AI assistant, Marketing GPT allows enterprise users to interface with their Marketing Cloud system using natural language.

To start off, the company said, Marketing Cloud users will be able to put in natural language prompts to query the Data Cloud profiles and identify new audience segments to target. They could also ask Einstein GPT to write or modify personalized emails — complete with subject lines and body content — for campaigns, or use Typeface within the platform to create contextual visual assets.

That’s not all.

In addition to generative functions, the marketing cloud will get AI-driven segment intelligence and rapid identity resolution capabilities.

The former will automatically connect first-party data, revenue data and paid media data from Meta and Google for a comprehensive view of a campaign’s performance, relative to the audience segment targeted.

The latter will automatically resolve customer identities across different devices/experiences using AI and bring the information together for more personalized experiences.

In a press briefing, Stephen Hammond, EVP and GM for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, noted that the identity resolution capability will require end users to opt in.

While Marketing GPT focuses on simplifying how teams create, deliver and analyze personalized campaigns, Commerce GPT looks at the creation of personalized shopping experiences.

The offering uses Data Cloud and Einstein GPT to allow users to not only quickly create dynamic product descriptions for digital storefronts, but have those descriptions translated into different languages for different target audiences.

This would be the first of many content generation features set to land into Commerce GPT.

Beyond this, the experience will also include Commerce Concierge, a bot-based solution that enterprises can integrate into their communication channels to drive product discovery through one-on-one natural language interactions, as well as a Goals-based commerce tool to provide actionable insights and proactive recommendations for desired goals.

“Users simply have to type in what they want … and we understand their intent, and recommend things like storefront design, merchandizing sets and even promotions,” Michael Affronti, SVP and general manager for Commerce Cloud, said in the press briefing.

More GPT innovations in the cards

While Salesforce has made significant generative AI announcements in the last couple of months, it’s safe to say that the company is just getting started. In the press briefing, Hammond and Affronti laughed that Salesforce is now an “AI company” and noted that they’ll have more GPT news to share for other Customer 360 products, most probably Sales and Service Cloud, later this month.

During Salesforce’s quarterly earnings call on May 31, CEO Marc Benioff noted that the coming wave of generative AI will be more revolutionary than any technological innovation of our lifetime, or maybe any lifetime.

“Like Netscape Navigator, which opened the door to a greater internet, a new door has opened with generative AI, and it is reshaping our world in ways that we’ve never imagined,” he said.