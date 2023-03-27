Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Palo-Alto-based Turing today announced Turing Services, a tech consulting and services model combining their proprietary AI-powered technical recruitment technology with a ready network of handpicked consultants to offer tailored, end-to-end solutions for hiring application engineers.

Turing’s Talent Cloud uses AI to eliminate the arduous task of matching highly qualified engineering talent to specific roles, allowing companies to focus on innovation. Turing claims that its deep vetting and machine learning (ML) algorithms provide reliable solutions for organizations seeking to build their dream engineering teams.

“Every company — regardless of industry — is in a race for intelligent, transformative technology that provides them with a competitive advantage,” said Jonathan Siddharth, Turing CEO and cofounder. “Turing helps enterprises advance in that race; we make spinning up teams as easy as scaling servers on AWS.”

While Turing’s announcement comes at a difficult time in high-tech, its mission is important. Despite very high-profile tech industry layoffs, the challenge of recruiting developers with the needed skills is not going away anytime soon. In fact, according to a recent study by CodinGame and CoderPad, finding qualified candidates remains the top challenge for recruiters, with 56.44% citing it as a major issue, up from 9.8% last year.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

While the demand for software engineers remains high, the recruitment process is cumbersome, and the talent pool too shallow, particularly in small geographic areas. Vetting candidates for just one role requires reviewing countless resumes and conducting dozens of interviews.

Turing as talent cloud push-button

Founded in 2018 by ex-Stanford graduates Siddharth and Vijay Krishnan, Turing is a talent cloud that utilizes a “push a button” concept to facilitate easy hiring, management and scaling of engineering teams.

The platform provides a centralized hub for pre-vetted, remote software engineers, which streamlines the recruitment process and allows companies to swiftly and efficiently build their ideal team. Today, the company boasts more than two million global developers in its AI-powered Talent Cloud and more than 400 clients across various industries. In its most recent private fundraising round, Turing was valued at $1.1 billion.

“Conventional technology services fall short of meeting the speed, quality, and overall cost-efficiency requirements of today’s fiercely competitive business landscape, which has been further compounded by cutbacks, budgetary constraints and the incessant shortage of high-caliber tech talent,” said Siddharth.

Diving into the Talent Cloud

The company’s technology stack comprises scalable and reliable technologies such as AWS, GCP, BigQuery, Node, React, Azure and Python. Turing designs its services using a distributed application framework and the microservices architecture to scale any service component on the platform and support high throughput and low-latency service delivery.

One of the significant advantages of Turing’s AI-based matching algorithm is that it removes the issues of keyword searches with contextual evaluation. Candidates that do not have aesthetically appealing CVs or did not grasp the proper keywords from a job description but might be a perfect fit for a role receive a highlighted recommendation.

This ensures that companies do not overlook suitable candidates. Additionally, AI matching gives the hiring process a neutral perspective, reducing bias and improving the quality of the recruitment process. Turing’s AI considers a candidate’s complete background and set of talents, with age, gender and race having no bearing on the score.

Moreover, Turing’s AI-powered vetting engine automatically evaluates developers and builds deep developer profiles, covering all tech roles, all tech stacks and all seniority levels. The AI engine generates about 20,000 data signals per developer, including tech skills, soft skills, prior experience and company fit, which it uses to predict the probability of a developer being a good fit for an open role.

Building out entire developer teams

When Turing first launched its Talent Cloud, companies leveraged it for developer staff augmentation — that is, one to several developers to augment existing teams. However, the company soon recognized the need from clients to build out entire developer teams that could tackle specific and complex tech challenges. In response, Turing launched Turing Teams in 2022, quickly evolving its Talent Cloud to provide entire developer teams that are equipped and ready to start.

“We’re now officially introducing Turing Services to set a new standard in technology consulting services that provide end-to-end solutions in AI, cloud computing and application engineering — the core tech verticals all companies need to succeed and scale in today’s tech-driven world,” said Siddharth. “It’s a new tech services model — with AI as its centerpiece — for today’s modern enterprises.”

The new line of services at Turing is based on their Imagine-Deliver-Run (IDR) framework. Turing’s solutions experts collaborate closely with clients to gain a deep understanding of their challenges and desired outcomes and to provide the most efficient path to a solution. Using Turing’s Talent Cloud, they create a highly customized and dedicated team to deliver that solution.

Industry-relevant expertise, managerial support

The dedicated team includes a delivery manager who provides industry-relevant expertise and a project manager who offers managerial support. They leverage the Talent Cloud to hire the necessary tech leads, developers and other talent. Clients benefit from speed and transparency, along with comprehensive governance and controls, all managed by Turing’s AI-vetted on-demand engineering team.

To ensure the success of the new line of services, Turing has announced the appointment of David Wei, the former VP of engineering at Meta, to lead the company’s engineering, AI and data science departments. Wei is supported by Onkar Dalal, who has been appointed as the head of Turing’s AI team. Dalal brings with him a wealth of experience, having held a similar position at LinkedIn for many years.

“It’s particularly critical at this moment in time in tech where companies are struggling to keep up with the technology innovation demands of the market, despite cutbacks, budget constraints and the ongoing shortage of highly qualified engineering talent,” said Siddharth. “Why should innovation cycles stall and be paused? It’s time to architect, build and grow.”