AI company Typeface has partnered with marketing player GrowthLoop and Google Cloud with the goal of transforming marketing for organizations of all sizes. The companies today announced a unified “GenAI Marketing Solution” that brings together the best of their respective platforms and gives marketers an end-to-end approach to create and launch campaigns across channels, at scale.

The offering allows teams to produce personalized content — from blogs to social media posts — for their campaigns, leveraging data from Google BigQuery, audience segmentation from GrowthLoop and Typeface’s generative AI smarts. According to the companies, it can cut the time taken to build and launch creative campaigns from several weeks down to days or even a few hours.

“Marketing leaders across the globe have shared with us that producing personalized content at scale across audience segments can be a significant challenge, often causing campaigns to take months and months to launch. The GenAI Marketing Solution announced at Google Cloud Next offers marketers — for the first time ever — the ability to rapidly generate and deploy tailored, on-brand content across customer segments … With this new solution, marketing teams can dramatically accelerate campaign launches freeing up time for more creativity and collaboration,” Vishal Sood, head of product at Typeface, said in a statement.

How exactly does the GenAI Marketing Solution work?

Currently available in private preview for Google BigQuery users, the GenAI Marketing Solution merges generative AI from Typeface into a streamlined workflow that covers every aspect of the campaign creation process, from extracting 360-degree customer profiles and defining audience segments to creating personalized, on-brand content, distributing it and measuring the results.

First, users have to connect their BigQuery instance with GrowthLoop and use the latter’s visual or natural language builder to query data in the data warehouse, and create audience segments to target. Once the segments are ready, they can export them to a marketing channel of choice, such as Google Ads, and use the Typeface integration with GrowthLoop to develop personalized creatives, ad copies, and campaign assets with text prompts.

As they develop the initial campaign assets, they can expand the effort by using Typeface to create an entire library of content for different marketing channels — such as personalized Instagram ads, SEO-optimized blog posts, and landing pages — that align with the GrowthLoop audience profile. This gives multiple variations of content, tailored to defined audience segments and brand voice, for different touchpoints.

Post-launch, teams can measure the results of the campaign directly within GrowthLoop, down to individual metrics such as revenue generated.

“Our collaboration results in an extraordinary solution, one that promises to reshape marketing workflows for businesses across the globe. As we harness the transformative power of generative AI, we find ourselves at the cusp of a new chapter, empowering digital marketing teams with unparalleled efficiency and success-driving tools,” Chris Sell, cofounder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop, said.

Generative AI is the catalyst for marketing

While it remains unclear when the unified GenAI Marketing Solution will become generally available, there’s no denying that the move to rope in generative technologies is a welcome change for marketers who are facing increasing pressure to create compelling, personalized content to drive results in today’s fast-paced environment.

According to a Salesforce survey of more than 1,000 full-time marketers in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, gen AI is being seen as a “game-changer” that can save an employee about five hours of work every week. That’s more than a month every year, assuming eight-hour work days.

Among those using the technology at present, the most popular use case is basic content creation and writing marketing copy, with as many as 76% handling those tasks with LLM-driven apps like ChatGPT. The next most popular use cases are inspiring creative thinking (71%), analyzing market data (63%) and generating image assets (62%).

Notably, LinkedIn’s Campaign Manager has already debuted a feature that allows users to generate introductory text and headlines for ads, using their data from the platform, while Meta has an AI Sandbox that lets advertisers create variations of basic copy for different audiences through text prompts.