Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Today, DIY website builder Wix announced an automated tool to create complete websites using natural language prompts.

The capability will debut as part of a broader suite of AI-powered features that the company says will simplify the entire process of building, designing and managing websites for businesses. The move marks another notable implementation of generative AI where the evolving new technology is streamlining enterprise workflows and allowing teams to focus on what matters most: business growth.

“These new tools leverage the strength and dedication of our data science team, who have been leaders in integrating the power of AI and delivering it directly to Wix users,” Avishai Abrahami, cofounder and CEO of Wix, said in a press statement. “We’re on the edge of something truly amazing, and we will keep advancing our offerings as AI technology progresses to enable users to grow their businesses and have success with more efficiency and creativity than ever before.”

However, Abrahami has not yet shared publicly when exactly the tools will be available for use, and a promotional video says only “coming soon.”

Event VB Transform 2023 On-Demand Did you miss a session from VB Transform 2023? Register to access the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions. Register Now

How will generative AI create websites?

While Wix has been using AI for website generation for some time, the new site generator takes things to another level by bringing natural language prompts into the loop.

All a user has to do is interact with the Wix AI chatbot and describe the intent of their planned website. The bot asks a few questions to capture the right intent, and generates the entire website almost instantly, including a homepage and all the inner pages with text and images.

“What makes it groundbreaking is that it is not a template. In fact, it’s a unique website designed and tailor-made for you, according to your needs, generated with AI and advanced algorithms. The design and layout are completely fitted to the site’s content,” Abrahami wrote in a blog post.

>>Follow VentureBeat’s ongoing generative AI coverage<<

The site’s text is generated with ChatGPT, while the design and images are pulled together using Wix’s own AI advancements. If the initial outcome does not meet expectations, users can always tell Wix AI to customize specific elements — such as theme, layout and images — to meet specific needs.

For instance, developers can prompt Wix to make images more professional or the website a little cleaner. They can also integrate the site with Wix business applications including Stores, Bookings, Restaurants and Events.

More AI capabilities to improve website development

In addition to creating a website from scratch, Wix plans to use AI for improving sites that have already been published on the web.

For instance, with the new AI-driven page and section creation capabilities, users can easily add a page or section by pulling up Wix AI and describing what they want.

Once Wix AI gets the information about the type of page/section and the text it should include, it will generate multiple options for the user to choose from, with different layouts, designs and text. Wix is also adding an Object Eraser, which will enable users to extract subjects from images and manipulate them.

Finally, to help businesses drive maximum benefit from their websites, Wix AI will also serve as an assistant, providing suggestions such as improvements to the website and strategies based on personalized analytics and site trends. Users could use this capability to automate day-to-day tasks, like creating marketing campaigns, and drive efficiencies.

While the new features promise to make website development quick and easy, it remains to be seen when the tools will become available for widespread use. Our best guess right now is that they will start rolling out sometime later this year.

Avishai, on his part, has expressed full commitment to leveraging AI for Wix and transforming the entire website-building experience.

“The current AI revolution is just the beginning, and in the next few years, you will see that the new AI technologies will bring many opportunities to make your website and business better … I am very excited about the future and all the value that this new technology can bring to you, our customers,” he said in the blog post.