Generative AI software firm Yseop today announced the launch of Yseop Copilot, a content automation tool tailored to regulated industries. According to the company, this next-generation offering aims to assist life sciences firms in streamlining their automation requirements. The multimodal platform uses pre-trained large language models (LLMs) to empower scientific writers and enhance their strategic capabilities and productivity within a secure and enclosed environment.

Yseop said Copilot enables scientific writers to control quality and maximize productivity. The company claims that by utilizing this innovative solution, writers involved in hundreds of clinical trials have significantly reduced writing time while achieving greater consistency and reliability in their reports.

“Our new platform offers a range of applications that utilize specially trained LLMs to create a series of documents for non-clinical, clinical, chemistry, manufacturing and controls workflows. These documents are crucial for complying with regulatory requirements when submitting a drug for market approval,” Timothy Martin, Yseop EVP of product told VentureBeat. “We chose the name “Yseop Copilot” for our product because it represents our human-centric approach. Our AI serves as a tool to augment medical and scientific writer expertise, assisting them throughout the content generation process.”

Comprehensive and intelligent process

The company emphasized its dedicated focus on regulated industries, such as BioPharma, during the development of the digital assistant. It ensures writing accuracy by employing proprietary prompts and validation methods while preserving traceability through citations.

Additionally, Yseop stated that Copilot guarantees to host each customer’s data in a fully secure and private environment. This platform incorporates data-to-text (symbolic AI) and text-to-text (pre-trained open-source LLM) techniques to provide regulated industries with a comprehensive and intelligent content automation process.

Complying with GxP regulations and offering full auditability, the tool grants users immediate access to pre-configured settings and complete control over their automated content generation. Addressing critical data security concerns, it enables high-fidelity automation for both non-clinical and clinical documents.

Leveraging generative AI to streamline scientific documentation

Yseop asserts that the current process of developing and delivering drugs to market frequently involves outsourcing to exploit low-cost labor in different locations. However, this outsourcing approach often leads to various inefficiencies including difficulties in document management, accuracy and consistency.

“By automating data crunching and generating initial drafts of documents, Copilot empowers medical and scientific writers to dedicate more time and attention to providing critical insights into the drug development process,” said Martin. “We utilize a software platform, along with LLMs, that has been extensively trained on highly-specific data to produce high-quality content for new drugs in development.”

Martin further elaborated that the LLMs learn from training documents and function as the central technology for generating narratives.

“The software provides control over the output of the narratives and offers an audit trail, allowing medical writers to swiftly validate the narratives using evidence,” he said.

Helping save and improve lives

These features help maintain model accuracy, ensure narrative consistency and provide transparency regarding data. Yseop Copilot can offer transformative ROI by automating content generation and expediting the delivery of drugs to market, said Martin.

“This, in turn, translates into a significant impact on saving or improving more lives through the timely availability of new drug treatments,” he said.

The software platform integrates into customer workflows, providing the transparency and explainability required to comply with GxP standards, industry requirements for drug delivery.

The technology can be extended to popular writing tools like Microsoft Word as well as business intelligence (BI) tools such as PowerBI and Tableau.

“This ensures that our high-quality narratives are delivered directly within the environments where medical and scientific writers work, promoting narrative consistency across the company,” said Martin. “Handling routine tasks enables highly trained medical and scientific writers to focus on their core strengths, which involve discovering new insights and contributing their expertise to more important problems.”

What’s next for Yseop?

Martin said Yseop seeks to drive a revolution in content automation by leveraging generative AI. In addition, the company aims to improve the drug lifecycle by automating more drug delivery workflows and is also making substantial investments in research and development to advance the capabilities of generative AI technology.

Yseop actively collaborates with leading pharmaceutical customers to understand their specific needs and challenges, said Martin. Additionally, the company engages with industry leaders and regulatory bodies to drive digital innovation in the field.

“Through these partnerships and collaborations, Yseop seeks to make a significant impact on improving the quality of human lives,” said Martin.