Two-Night Retreat Combines PropCo Content with Health & Wellness Program in New York’s Eastern Catskills

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 19, 2023–

Alpaca, the research-driven venture capital firm led by former founders investing at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, today announced the 30/30 PropCo Summit. The highly curated retreat will connect PropCo founders and operators with real asset allocators in order to further build connection and bridge the education gap around PropCo structures in today’s real estate technology landscape.

“We created the 30/30 PropCo Summit for a simple reason: we want founders to have easier access to PropCo capital, period,” said Daniel Fetner, General Partner at Alpaca. “We believe this format and location are ideal opportunity to connect, educate and, of course, entertain founders and real asset allocators during this exciting period of momentum in PropCo.”

The 30/30 PropCo Summit will take place September 27-29, 2023 at Getaway Eastern Catskills, a scenic outpost of tiny cabins 2 hours from Manhattan offering proximity to North–South Lake’s numerous hiking trails, as well as the 260-foot Kaaterskill Falls, the highest cascading waterfall in the state.

During the two-night experience, 30 real asset allocators and 30 founders and operators will gather for a program mixing expert speakers and PropCo-focused breakout sessions with an outdoor and wellness program that includes activities ranging from hiking to yoga and breathwork, live music and outdoor dining and beverage tasting experiences.

“The PropCo landscape is sitting on an inflection point where deals are getting larger and more frequent. The 30/30 Summit continues Alpaca’s commitment to PropCo education and innovation at a critical time while also creating a restorative, fun experience for all involved,” said Ryan Freedman, General Partner at Alpaca.

Visit PropCo by Alpaca for PropCo education and expert insights. Find the latest from the Alpaca X CRETI PropCo Data Initiative, launched earlier this year to provide PropCo data to the industry for the first time.

Founders and Real Asset allocators focused on the PropCo landscape can request an invite to attend and learn more by visiting Alpaca 30/30 PropCo Summit.

Alpaca PropCo Thought Leadership

Alpaca & CRETI Data Analytics Partnership

ABOUT ALPACA

Alpaca is a research-driven venture capital firm led by former founders who invest at the intersection of the digital and physical worlds. Founded in 2013 (fka Corigin Ventures), we’re an all-grit, no B.S. team that operates with an entrepreneurial mindset. We share our opinions, take a methodical and detailed approach to deal diligence, and ultimately win and lose together with a One Herd mentality. We developed our Field Study research program to quickly spin up flywheels of expertise, deal flow and value-added networks. We spend time and invest in sectors we know best across the U.S. and Canada, including PropTech, Commerce Enablement, Blockchain Infrastructure, Consumer, The Future of Work, FinTech and the Creator Economy. For more information, visit www.alpaca.vc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005023/en/

Media:

Megan Kivlehan, ICR

Strategic Communications

646-677-1807

megan.kivlehan@icrinc.com