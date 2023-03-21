Experienced Private Equity Operating Executive Expands Capabilities

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced that Adam Lerner has been named as an operating partner at Angeles Operations Group. Lerner joins the firm with more than 20 years of private equity operating experience, holding various senior leadership positions within portfolio companies and providing direct operational and board oversight driving transformative outcomes.

Angeles is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. As an operating partner in Angeles’ affiliated operations group, Lerner is responsible for the evaluation and due diligence of new investment opportunities, developing and executing value creation plans, and providing oversight across Angeles portfolio companies.

“We have tracked Adam’s career since first working together in the mid-2000s and are thrilled to welcome him to Angeles Operations Group,” said Tim Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “His experience driving commercial excellence, delivering robust organic growth in complex situations across various end markets, and extensive M&A experience bring further depth to our accomplished operations group.”

Prior to joining Angeles Operations Group, Adam was an executive with KIK Custom Products, a Centerbridge Partners-backed portfolio company. Before joining KIK, Adam was an operating partner at Marlin Equity Partners. Prior to that, he was executive vice president of sales and marketing for MicronPC, a direct manufacturer of computer and network hardware. Adam earned a B.S. in economics, summa cum laude, from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Joseph Wharton Scholar.

“Angeles has assembled a gifted group of investment and operating professionals, and I am excited to complement its capabilities with the goal of delivering extraordinary investment outcomes for its investors,” Lerner added.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

