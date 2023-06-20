LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 20, 2023–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, has appointed Swati Bhanderi as vice president, Operations for Angeles Operations Group, LLC. Bhanderi brings deep expertise in due diligence, business strategy, and operational improvement in manufacturing environments to the role.

Angeles is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In her role as vice president in Angeles’ affiliated operations group, Bhanderi will support the due diligence process, build and execute value creation plans, and aim to drive the Angeles portfolio companies to their full potential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Swati to our operations team. Her deep background in engineering and manufacturing improvement, combined with her buy-side due diligence experience, make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Tim Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners.

Bhanderi earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology, her Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Boston University. She began her career as an aerospace engineer with Raytheon Technologies, where she worked on commercial and military engine design before moving to TAE Technologies (formerly Tri Alpha Energy), where she was a mechanical engineer and product manager focused on medical device applications. After receiving her MBA, Bhanderi served as a consultant for Boston Consulting Group, where she executed multiple diligence and performance improvement projects for both private equity and aerospace and defense clients.

“I am excited to partner with Angeles and its portfolio company management teams to realize the full potential of value creation. I believe my deep sector and functional experience is an accretive addition to the operations team and aligns with Angeles’ operational approach to value creation,” Bhanderi said.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial companies. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

