Data Clean Enters the Southeast Region with its Second Strategic Acquisition

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 15, 2023–

Data Clean Corporation (“Data Clean”) today announced the acquisition of Sealco LLC (“Sealco”), a Texas-based critical environment cleaning business serving data centers across the South and Southeast United States. The latest development marks Data Clean’s second strategic acquisition since it was acquired by Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation. Through this acquisition, Data Clean expands its contamination control capabilities and further penetrates another critical and growing data center market.

Headquartered in Richardson, TX, Sealco has been a significant provider of critical environment cleaning services since its inception in 1984. Over the years, the company has cultivated an exceptional reputation, attributed to the high quality of its staff and the services it offers. Sealco’s expertise includes decontamination and airflow management solutions for hyperscalers, enterprise data centers, colocation facilities, as well as industrial and pharmaceutical cleanrooms.

“Sealco’s legacy as a premier data center decontamination solution provider in the South, bolstered by its experienced team and consistent excellence in service provision for over four decades, is widely recognized,” said Rich Hill, president of Data Clean. “By combining Sealco’s great people, processes, and technology with Data Clean’s, we believe we are uniquely qualified to troubleshoot and solve any cleaning, decontamination, or airflow issues in data processing and other critical environments.”

Sealco President Frank Bick expressed his enthusiasm about this union.

“In partnership with Data Clean, our management team and dedicated technicians are eager to help lead what we believe is the country’s most proficient data center and clean room contamination control solutions provider,” said Bick. “This combination promises our customers an expanded reach, additional resources, and over 85 years of combined industry experience.”

This acquisition represents another key step in Data Clean’s strategy to expand within key domestic markets and customer segments. The acquisition highlights Data Clean’s commitment to being recognized as a market leader in contamination control services for critical environments.

“Sealco is arguably one of the most experienced domestic specialty contamination control providers and has long maintained an industry-leading presence in the strategically important Southeast data center market,” said Frank Spelman, managing director at Angeles Equity Partners. “As data centers continue to scale, and their complexity increases, the need for a sophisticated, critical contamination provider with a national presence is expected to increase.”

About Data Clean

Since 1979, Data Clean’s specialized facility maintenance services have catered to critical environments, including datacom settings and computer rooms, alongside laboratories and cleanrooms via its “Sterile Science” branded division. Based in Des Plaines, Illinois, Data Clean’s global reach is supported by full-service branches in various international locations, including Canada, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the UAE. For more information on Data Clean’s offerings, visit www.dataclean.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach that seeks to transform underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115197255/en/

Trent Waterhouse

info@angelesequity.com

+1 623-523-1672