AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy (SP) solutions company, today launches a new brand identity that positions its comprehensive suite of services for the specialty pharmacy industry, namely patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers and providers, under the overarching AscellaHealth name, effective immediately. This refreshed brand architecture strengthens a global market message that reflects the focus of Optime Care, a wholly-owned specialty pharmacy and patient management rare disease company acquired by AscellaHealth in 2021, and Terebellum, its international business consulting subsidiary based in the EU and UK with end-to-end, comprehensive solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and other stakeholders, that improve medication access, reduce costs and enhance patient outcomes. Both companies will transition to the AscellaHealth brand identity in their market-facing activities, but each will continue to maintain current business operations, client relationships and dedication to patient-centric care.

“The timing of this transition to a unified brand coincides with our expanded global footprint and the extraordinary growth of AscellaHealth partnerships in the US and international markets, including Europe and the United Kingdom,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “With increased large-scale attention on rare diseases and complex conditions as well as the need for customized, tech-enabled solutions that empower pharmaceutical manufacturers to successfully launch specialty drugs and cell and gene therapies, AscellaHealth is truly meeting the needs of specialty and rare disease patients worldwide and proactively addressing market challenges. The AscellaHealth name stands for single-minded dedication to these specialty populations who are at the heart of everything we do as an integrated organization with cohesive market solutions.”

Increased AscellaHealth brand equity among patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers and providers will support further product development and streamlined solutions for specialty pharmacy stakeholders worldwide including:

Pre-Commercialization & Market Access

International Specialty Pharmacy Fulfillment

Exclusive Distribution Partnerships & Supply Chain Logistics

Integrated Co-pay Assistance Programs

Patient Support & HUB Services

Unique Financial Pharmaceutical Services for High-Cost Therapies

Focus on Cell and Gene Therapies

Consulting Services for European Companies Launching Products in the United States

Specialty Pharmacy & Medical Benefit Management

Group Purchasing Services & Drug Rebate Programs

“Consistent and unified branding under the AscellaHealth name reinforces our capabilities for providing unparalleled pharmaceutical programs and services that are customized for every client partner and backed by the expertise of a team with deep experience in treating and managing rare diseases,” continues Belazi. “Our distinctive AscellaHealth name represents innovation and a pro-active approach to implementing go-to-market strategies. Think of our unified brand identity as a single resource for collaborative support throughout the entire product life cycle, from clinical trial and pre-commercialization through product launch, market access, distribution and beyond.”

