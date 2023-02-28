Pearl Abyss announced today that you can now download Black Desert Mobile from the App Store onto select Macs.

The South Korean company also said that the new Hashashin Awakening class, Zayed, is available now in the game with a new update. Black Desert has had more than 50 million registered users to date.

Adventurers can take on the sand-wielding fighter Zayed, who uses his Dual Glaives across four distinct skills, such as purge, ensnaring sands, condemnation, and Desert’s Shadow.

Black Desert Mobile is available now to play on all Mac devices with Apple silicon chips from 2020 or later, including Mac OS, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio.

And today Pearl Abyss launched a new Amazon Prime Gaming campaign offering valuable in-game rewards every two weeks. Starting today, February 28, and running through August 22, Amazon Prime members can redeem items on the Prime Gaming homepage, starting today with 1,000 Chaos Crystals and five Abyssal Relic Selection Chests (a $49.50 value).

I met last week with Jeonghee “JJ” Jin, head of the U.S. office of Pearl Abyss, last week at the Dice Summit in Las Vegas. Black Desert is eight years old now, and it recently crossed its seventh anniversary in the U.S. The company is also working on Crimson Desert, which was originally announced in 2018. The company has around 1,500 people and a proprietary game engine, Black Space, for its titles.