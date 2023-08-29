The BuildRI Platform for LPs, Lenders and Investment Managers Emerges as the Network for Assessing, Supporting and Sharing Responsible Investment and ESG Information

After launching its award-winning ESG operating platform in 2022, BuildESG, a leader in the responsible investment reporting landscape, is delighted to announce the launch of a free version of its BuildRI software. Tailored to meet the needs of alternative investment managers in private equity, venture capital and private debt and their key stakeholders, BuildRI aims to make responsible investment integration more standardized, accessible and actionable.

“In a financial landscape where responsible investment practices are taking center stage, the need for a powerful, yet easy-to-use platform for the alternative investment sector is greater than ever,” said James Lindstrom, CEO of BuildESG. Mr. Lindstrom continued, “The free BuildRI platform provides the essential tools for an alternative investment manager to launch, manage and report on its responsible investment program consistent with leading frameworks and standards.”

Supports Launch and Sharing of Responsible Investment Progress Across Limited Partner and Lender Network

To reinforce its commitment to facilitating responsible investment across the alternative investment industry, BuildRI offers free portals not just for investment managers, but also for their portfolio companies, limited partners and lenders. These dedicated portals enable sharing of content, ratings and data, serving as a centralized hub for collaborative responsible investment.

Feature-Rich Software Focused on Responsible Investment

To support a firm’s program launch, BuildRI offers a comprehensive set of features, including:

Portfolio Data Collection and Analysis Tools : Simplify the process of gathering and analyzing data related to responsible investment practices across portfolio companies.

: Simplify the process of gathering and analyzing data related to responsible investment practices across portfolio companies. Action Lists : Keep your portfolio teams on track with task lists to build a solid foundation of responsible business practices.

: Keep your portfolio teams on track with task lists to build a solid foundation of responsible business practices. UNPRI-Aligned Assessments : Take advantage of assessments that align with the PRI, a globally respected standard.

: Take advantage of assessments that align with the PRI, a globally respected standard. Award-Winning Benchmarking and Ratings : Evaluate your firm’s responsible investment performance against industry norms to identify areas for improvement.

: Evaluate your firm’s responsible investment performance against industry norms to identify areas for improvement. Education and Training : Gain access to resources that enhance your understanding and implementation of responsible investment best practices.

: Gain access to resources that enhance your understanding and implementation of responsible investment best practices. Document Sharing and Retention : Centralize all relevant documents in one secure location for effortless compliance and transparency.

: Centralize all relevant documents in one secure location for effortless compliance and transparency. Helpful Templates: Accelerate your workflow with ready-made templates designed for responsible investment practices.

To get started with BuildRI, please contact info@buildesg.com or visit www.buildesg.com.

About BuildESG

BuildESG is a mission-driven organization providing a standardized Responsible Investment (RI) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform and ratings system to investment managers, asset owners, limited partners and lenders. BuildESG’s platform product, BuildRI, is a single source of trust for investment managers and their limited partners, helping to assess, support and highlight managers and portfolio companies who prioritize responsible investment practices. BuildESG’s affiliates have provided strategic reporting services to the world’s leading organizations since 1999. To learn more, please visit www.buildesg.com.

