TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 27, 2023–

CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided growth financing to KeyOps, a Toronto-based insights and engagement platform that connects physicians to life science companies. KeyOps will use the funds to invest in product development and expansion into the US market.

Founded in 2020, KeyOps helps improve health care by driving the digital transformation of knowledge and insights exchanged between pharmaceutical commercial teams and health care providers.

“Physician insights play an essential role in helping pharmaceutical companies make strategic decisions – but traditional engagement methods are time consuming and costly,” said Peter Doulas, CEO, KeyOps. “Our innovative, digital-first approach removes the friction from physician engagement providing pharmaceutical commercial teams with fast, accurate data from a diverse and trusted provider network. We are pleased to work with CIBC Innovation Banking as the team helps us accelerate our growth to the next stage and beyond.”

“We’re really excited to work with KeyOps as it solves a real pain point for both health care providers and pharmaceutical companies,” said Amy Olah, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office. “KeyOps is well positioned to fill the gap as more pharmaceutical commercial teams, physicians and companies shift to digital channels.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About KeyOps

KeyOps is an insights and engagement platform that breaks down the communication barriers between life science companies and healthcare providers to enable better, real-time decision making for medical affairs, marketing and sales teams. Through a trusted and compliant digital platform, customers can build and manage on-demand relationships with a diverse, influential community of key opinion leaders and medical experts. For more information visit www.keyops.io, email at contact@keyops.io or follow @keyopsinc on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627924248/en/

CAN: Katarina Milicevic, katarina.milicevic@cibc.com, 416-784-6108