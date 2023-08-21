Closinglock maintains the highest security standards for protecting against wire and identity fraud in real estate transactions

Closinglock, a leading provider of fintech and fraud prevention solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its SOC 2 Type II certification. This certification is an independent audit that verifies the company’s security policies, procedures, and controls.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a major milestone for our company,” said Andy White, CEO of Closinglock. “It demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of security and assurance. We are confident that this certification will give our customers the peace of mind they need to combat the growing threats of wire and identity fraud facing our industry.”

The settlement industry handles a lot of sensitive information, and because of that, it should only trust vendors with the highest security standards in place. This certification confirms that Closinglock meets those standards.

The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by a third-party auditor who verified Closinglock’s security policies, procedures, and controls in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. The auditor found that Closinglock has implemented effective security controls and practices to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its systems.

“We are proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification,” said Cesar De La Garza, Head of IT & Compliance of Closinglock. “This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to continuously improving our products and security controls to protect our customers against fraud.”

Closinglock offers a wide range of fraud prevention solutions built specifically for the real estate industry, including bank account owner authentication, driver’s license verification, payoff verification, and a proprietary Good Funds payment system that removes fraud from wire transfers and real-time payments. The company currently protects billions of dollars each month with its software, and is trusted by thousands of settlement companies, title agents, law firms, attorneys, lenders, real estate agents, home buyers and sellers.

